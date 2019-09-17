The St. Anthony Buldlogs used a three-hit complete-game shutout from Kaden Fearday on the mound to help defeat the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets Tuesday, 6-0 in National Trail Conference play.
The Bulldogs were able to take advantage of three errors made by the Hatchets on the afternoon, with Kennen Walsh driving in three with a triple. Aaron Webb and Gavin Braunecker each drove in a run as well.
For the hatchets, Rhett Rinker doubled. Austin Wittenberg and Jordan Wittenberg each singled.
Teutopolis 2, Woodlawn 0
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used five innings of shutout baseball from Luke Ungrund on the mound to help defeat Woodlawn Tuesday.
Ungrund was handed tow 2-0 lead in the first inning and proved he wouldn’t relinquish it.
Mitch Hemmen drove in a run, while the other run was unearned.
The Effingham Girls golf team defeated Salem Tuesday 183-231.
Ava Boehm shot a 37, best for both teams. Kennedy Collier shot 42, Anna Sigg 47, Anna Hirtzel 57 and Jaelyn Boone 58.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes golf team was defeated by Charleston 197-239.
Averie Bushue was the medalist with a score of 45. Maggie Koester shot 58, Alaina Helmink 67, Mollie Koester and Abigail Wortman shot 69.
The St. Anthony girls golf team defeated St. Thomas More 168-171 Tuesday.
Macy Ludwig and Lauren Schwing each shot 40. Ellie Wegman shot 43 while Nina Hakman shot 45 and Morgan Schuette show 47.
The Altamont Indians defeated Neoga Tuesday, 25-14, 25-7.
Rachel Jackman had 12 kills. Ellie McManaway had 23 assists. Taylor Mette had three kills and five assists. Kassidy Pemberton had five kills and three digs.
Lincoln 2, Effingham 1
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Lincoln in an Apollo Conference matchup Tuesday 21-25, 25-15, 23-25.
Sam Urch had eight kills while Jacy Boatman had seven. Alexis Chrappa and Kennedy Sowell had six.
Hayley Dively had 23 assists. Chrappa had 17 digs. Urch had three blocks.
Teutopolis 2, W/SS 0
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Tuesday 25-18, 25-17.
Erica Michels led with nine kills, while Carly Michels added five. Kelsey Deters had 19 assists. Carly Michels had four aces.
For the Hatchets, Mackinzee Reynolds had eight kills, while Karlie Bean and Hannah Hayes each had four. Lexi Domzalski had 12 assists.
Anna Schlechte had eight digs, while Jessica Rauch and Reynolds each had seven.
“I saw a lot of good things tonight,” said Hatchets head coach Ronda Schlechte. “We started the game on fire, but we couldn’t hold it. It’s still early in the season We are also dealing with some injuries to that hurts us too.”
Newton 2, Charleston 1
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated Charleston Tuesday, 23-15, 25-21, 26-24.
Renee Probst had 10 kills. Ally Kuhl had six.
Maddi Hemrich had 20 assists. Kelsi Geltz had 18 digs, while Jenna Ochs had six aces.
Dieterich 2, St. Elmo/Brownstown 0
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown Tuesday.
Gabby Hardiek had 11 kills, Allie Poe added six while Taylor Curry had five. Emily Bloemer had 12 assists. Kaitlyn Boergen had 15 digs.
For the Eagles, Vayda Smith had five kills. Natalie Oberlink had three.
Newton 2, Effingham 0
The Newton Eagles defeated the Effingham Flaming Hearts Tuesday.
Ross Farley and Seth Weber each scored, while Farley assisted on Weber’s goal.
ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL 8, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL 1
Singles
No. 1 – Madelyn Smith, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Dani Brooks, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 2-4, 4-2, 4-1;
No. 2 – Ali Adams, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Lindsey Zorn, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 4-2, 4-1, -;
No. 3 – Laura Schmidt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Christiana Bentley, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 4-0, 4-2, -;
No. 4 – Peyton Sehy, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Courtney Fleming, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 3-3, 3-3, 3-3;
No. 5 – Reese Jones, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Macy Mitchell, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 3-3, 4-1, -;
No. 6 – Makayla Thomas, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sharon Dong, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 4-1, 4-1, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Madelyn Smith – Ali Adams, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Dani Brooks – Christiana Bentley, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 4-2, 3-3, 4-0;
No. 2 – Reese Jones – Peyton Sehy, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Lindsey Zorn – Courtney Fleming, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 3-3, 10-8, -;
No. 3 – Sharon Dong – Laura Schmidt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Macy Mitchell – Courtney Fleming, PARIS HIGH SCHOOL, 3-1, 4-2, -;
