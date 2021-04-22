The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a pair of five-fun innings in the second and third to help defeat the Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo Thursday 14-4 in five innings.
Kennan Walsh drove in a game-high three RBIs on a 2-for-3 day with a triple, while scoring three times as well.
Eli Link drove in a pair of runs while going 2-for-2 on the day with a pair of triples. Colton Fearday and Brody Niebrugge each drove in a pair of runs as well.
Seth Hotze earned the win on the mound, allowing four rune, three earned on three hits while striking out three and walking four. Josh Blanchette came in for two innings of relief and allowed no runs on one hit while striking out four.
For the Bombers, Brady Maxey and Kevin Hall each drove in a run.
Altamont 9, Richland County 2
The Altamont Indians used a pair of three-run innings in the third and fifth to help defeat the Richland County Tigers, despite falling behind 1-0 in the first.
Tyler Robbins tripled and drove in a run. Keinon Eirhart drove in a run and doubled. Kaden Eirhart went 2-for-4 at the plate while driving in a run and scoring twice.
Tyler Robbins drove in a run, as did Gage Wendling and Mason Robinson.
Brayden Stuemke earned the win, allowing just one run on six hits over five innings while striking out seven.
Up next, the Indians will head to Effingham to take on St. Anthony Friday afternoon.
Dieterich 6, Cumberland 2
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated the Cumberland Pirates Thursday.
Pete Britton had a game-high two RBIs on two doubles. Garrett Niebrugge and Seth Bushur each drove in a run.
Matthew Hunzinger earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits over five innings, struck out eight and walked four.
Despite not allowing an earned run, Cumberland’s Brennyn Cutts took the loss, allowing three unearned runs over three innings while striking out 10, one on a dropped third strike and walking two.
Teutopolis 9, Marshall 2
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes overcame an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Marshall on the road Thursday.
Sam Bushur homered and led the team with two RBIs. Dylan Pruemer, Derek Konkel and Kayden Althoff each drove in a run.
Cade Buehnerkemper earned the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven and walking five.
Up next, the Wooden Shoes will host St. Joseph-Ogden Friday at 4:30 p.m. before Fairfield comes to town Saturday morning, coached by former Effingham head coach Chris Fleener.
Effingham 2, Mattoon 0
The Effingham Lady Hearts earned a win over Mattoon Thursday in their last game of the season 25-23, 25-23.
Jacy Boatman led with seven kills and five aces. Samantha Urch had six kills.
Megan Ballman had a team-high eight assists, while Tori Budde had seven.
Morgan Hagler led the team with 11 digs.
Altamont 2, Cumberland 0
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated Cumberland Thursday 25-15, 25-11.
Taylor Mette finished with a team-high eight kills while adding six digs and an ace. Kassidy Pemberton had nine digs, while Ellie McManaway led with 16 assists.
The win puts the Indians at 15-4 overall.
St. Anthony 2, North Clay 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the North Clay Cardinals Thursday 25-16, 25-16.
Lucy Fearday led with nine kills. Ada Rozene added six and had five aces and 13 points. Taylor Ritz had five kills.
Kyra Swearingen had 17 assists.
South Central 2, Dieterich 0
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to South Central Thursday 30-28, 25-15.
Gabriella Hardiek led the Movin’ Maroons with four kills. Kaitlyn Boerngen had three. Emily Hall and Iva Lilly each had two.
For South Central, Halle Smith led with 13 kills.
Madyson Magnus had 13 assists, while Sydnee Garrett had 16 digs. Sierra Arnold had 15, Olivia Brauer 13 and Smith 12.
St. Anthony 8, Teutopolis 1
Singles:
1) Noah Tegeler (SA) def Paul Niemerg (TT) 6-0, 6-0
2) Aiden Tegeler (SA) def Ethan Thoele (TT) 6-4, 6-0
3) Henry Kemme (SA) def Josh Habing (TT) 6-1, 6-0
4) Evan Mossman (SA) def Hayden Jansen (TT) 7-5, 6-1
5) Issac McDonald (SA) def Gus Siemer (TT) 6-7(3), 7-5, 1-0 (7)
6) Bryant Mossman (SA) def Ryder Vahling (TT) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles:
1) Aiden Tegeler/Noah Tegeler (SA) def Carter Davidson/Josh Habing (TT) 6-3, 6-1
2) Henry Kemme/Evan Mossman (SA) def Paul Niemerg/Kolton Tabbert (TT) 6-3, 6-1
3) Gus Siemer/Myles Stortzum (TT) def Issac McDonald/Matt Hersing (SA) 7-6(3), 6-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.