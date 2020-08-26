The St. Anthony Bulldogs erased multiple deficits Wednesday night to come back and defeat the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes 12-11 at Paul Smith Field.
The Wooden Shoes went up 5-0 after 2 1/2 innings of play, scoring two in the first and three in the second before the Bulldogs plated five in the third to tie the game, highlighted by 2-run home run from Colton Fearday that tied the game at five on his first career shot.
But the Wooden Shoes kept scoring, breaking the tie by scoring two in the fourth and two in the fifth to take 9-5 lead after 4 1/2 innings.
But in the bottom of the fifth the Bulldogs were able to take advantage of a pair of Teutopolis errors to cut it to a 1-run game at 9-8.
Teutopolis was able to add some insurance runs to the lead, plating a pair in the top of the sixth to make it a 11-8 game headed to the bottom of the sixth.
Kennan Walsh got the bottom of the sixth started with a walk and was able to get to third on a pair of wild pitches before Logan Antrim drew a walk.
A groundout from Brody Niebrugge drove in Walsh and a single from Will Hoene drove in drove in Antrim to make it a 1-run game.
After a groundout by Fearday moved Hoene up to second, Eli Levitt drew a 2-out walk, followed by Angelo Mendella take a pitch off the back to load the bases.
Kyle Stewart tied the game on a line drive to right field to tie the game and Levitt came in to take the lead on a wild pitch to take a 12-11 lead.
For just the second inning all game, the Wooden Shoes were unable to plate a run to tie, falling to 1-1 on the year while the Bulldogs improve to 2-0.
This story will be updated.
