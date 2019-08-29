St. Anthony cruised to an 8-0 win over an undermanned Christ Our Rock team at Bulldog Field in their second game of the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Soccer Tournament.
“We take every opponent seriously and fight at that level. One of the thing that we’re trying to work on in any game where we’re ahead by a lot is to work on communication,” said Bulldogs coach Martin Reyes. “ I subbed a lot of the freshmen to get some time. We’re working on different things. I thought we did pretty good.”
Luke Swingler opened the scoring at 25:54 with a shot that scooted past Christ Our Rock goalkeeper Sam Brammeier and into the bottom right corner.
The Bulldogs pressured early and added another goal by Swingler at 15:09 making it 2-0.
“He’s a kid that loves soccer. A part of Luke’s early success is his speed and fights for every ball,” said Reyes. “We tried some people in new positions. That took some of the chemistry we needed to improve on. Id like my players in two positions.”
Christ Our Rock was called for a handball in the box at 12:30 leading defenseman Will Fonner to take a penalty kick. Fonner made a solid shot but was denied by Brammeier, one of few that the Silver Stallion goalkeeper didn’t let past.
The Bulldogs added goals by Jack Elder, Wade Lawrence, and Will Swingler to finish out the first half putting Christ Our Rock in a large deep 5-0 heading to the second half.
“We knew they didn’t have subs. We tried to practice on possession,” Reilly Ashton said who contributed a late second half goal and three assists, one of which was on Lawrence’s goal.
“We moved the ball around and scored some goals. I was just looking to center it and getting it into the box and hopefully have someone score.”
Ashton reiterated Reyes’ theme of communication.
“We knew we needed to communicate better from Tuesday,” he said. ‘We would tell each other who was open and who wasn’t so we could keep possession.”
The Bulldogs added three more goals in the second half one each by Kevin Gonzalez, another by Grace Hakman who fought off a bigger Christ Our Rock Lakota Geibe, and Ashton to make the final score 8-0.
“I’m trying to teach Grace to play a different position. She normally plays in the middle. What was happening (in the first half) was her trying to play more of a defensive middle. We talked about leading the runs to receive a pass,” Reyes said. “She is a tough cookie – a hard worker. She’s not afraid of getting physical.”
Reilly Ashton had 3 assists, and Luke Swingler had 2, while Will Swingler, Jack Elder, and Wade Lawrence provided 1 assist.
“It helps that they’re friends that they can communicate. Jack Elder and Reilly they are the organizers and creators of that. While they weren’t scoring they were mostly getting assists,’ said Reyes.
St. Anthony plays again Saturday against Pinckneyville and Teutopolis at Teutopolis giving this Bulldog team a challenge that Reyes believes his squad is capable of competing with.
“I’m confident my kids can take care of that challenge.”
