Anticipation was setting in. There was only one game left in the season, and a championship was on the line.
Earning a spot in the Class 1A state title game, after a shutout win over Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) in the morning on Wednesday, the St. Anthony softball team was eager to end their season just as they started — with a win.
Waiting for them in the opposing dugout, though, was Illini Bluffs, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A, according to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association.
Led by Bradley pledge and shortstop Addison Welsh, St. Anthony knew they were coming into the game with the same mindset that they faced a few hours beforehand. They were the underdogs, even though they didn't play like it in their 3-2 loss.
"I told them, even from the get-go, it was one pitch at a time, one inning at a time, and one game at a time," St. Anthony head coach Makayla Walsh said. "That was our mentality this whole trip. The nice thing is that I have everyone back next year. So, I told them that there's nothing to lose here; go all out. We have to take this as a learning lesson and apply it next year and adjust to that."
Starting the game as the visitors helped the Bulldogs in the first game of the day but wasn't too kind to them in the second.
Tigers' hurler Kierston McCoy retired the side in order, as the junior only needed five pitches to do it.
Following the quick inning, Welsh started the Illini Bluffs first inning with a bang, tripling to right field and receiving a rousing ovation from the Tiger fans in attendance.
She later scored after Emma Hicks grounded out to second base for the first run of the game.
Then, after a scoreless second, the third turned out to be the same scenario for Illini Bluffs.
Welsh led off the frame with a single and eventually reached third after back-to-back groundouts before an RBI single from Kristen Graham made it a 2-0 Tigers' advantage.
That would be all of the damage St. Anthony sophomore Lucy Fearday allowed, though, as she tossed another gem in the circle.
Over her seven innings of work, Fearday allowed two earned runs and seven hits while striking out two and walking a pair.
At the plate, however, it was a much different story.
For most of the game, the Bulldogs' bats struggled to hit McCoy, who showed a different style than the hard-throwing hurler they faced in the morning.
"I think we didn't get our timing down because we went off of a pitcher that was humming to one that had more spin," Walsh said. "But, again, I think it's a small adjustment, and finally, we started making those adjustments later on in the game."
As the game carried on, though, McCoy showed signs of fatigue, and eventually, St. Anthony struck.
In the fifth inning, Cameron Rios fell behind in a 1-2 count before reaching after an error by the Illini Bluffs' second baseman.
From that point, the Bulldogs started reading McCoy better.
Addie Wernsing continued the fifth with a base hit, which turned into a run for St. Anthony after the ball got past the Tigers' center fielder, allowing Wernsing to reach second and making it a brand new game.
After cutting the deficit to one run, Fearday worked a scoreless bottom of the fifth to give her offense another chance to tie the contest, which her teammates obliged.
Maddie Kibler started the rally by drawing a walk, while twin sister Sydney Kibler added a single, and Stacie Vonderheide followed with a walk of her own to load the stations for Grace Karolewicz.
Not taking long to even the score, Karolewicz hit a ground ball that the second baseman couldn't handle, allowing a run to cross and re-loading the bases with only one out. The miscue was the second of the game by the Illini Bluff's infielder.
Making the right adjustments and staying patient was key for the Bulldogs in their comeback.
Altogether, St. Anthony drew five walks, with both Kibler sisters working two each.
"We noticed that you had to wait for your pitch. If the first pitch wasn't there, she tried to work around the count, and sometimes she would get the calls, and sometimes, she wouldn't," Sydney said. "So, you have to let it go and find your pitch."
Despite the tough spot, Illini Bluffs escaped from it after McCoy induced a groundball that led to a force out at home followed by a flyout to end the inning.
Trying to give their pitcher the support she needed, the Tigers managed to put a runner on second with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
Taylor Purdy, though, popped out to Maddie Kibler behind home plate, who then darted a throw to third for the force out as Tinley Beecham was attempting to advance.
Smiling from ear to ear, Maddie jogged into the dugout with the tie still intact and the middle-of-the-order due for the Bulldogs.
Before Wednesday, St. Anthony didn't have many games under their belts on turf fields, leaving Walsh a little uneasy.
To help with the situation, Walsh said that St. Anthony made a pit stop at Milliken to practice on their field, which she added helped, especially defensively.
"Honestly, I was pretty worried about coming out here because the bounce of the ball was different, but they handled it well," Walsh said.
After the defensive wizardry from Maddie Kibler — one of a handful of great defensive gems from both sides — the Bulldogs couldn't find a way to plate another run.
St. Anthony only mustered two more baserunners through the next two frames before the bottom of the eighth, which proved to be the Bulldogs' downfall.
Welsh started the inning with another base hit, her third in four trips.
An error on St. Anthony's shortstop, after the ball sailed into the outfield after an attempt at a forceout, then put runners on the corners while McCoy followed by drawing a walk to load the bases for Graham.
Heading to the plate with a state championship 60 feet away, all Graham had to do was send it to the outfield, and on the second pitch from Fearday, she accomplished that.
Graham laced a base hit to center field, scoring Welsh and leaving Peoria with a state championship in the process.
As for St. Anthony, the Bulldogs added another first to the program, with a runner-up finish.
Now, after a taste of what to do, Walsh said her team wouldn't hang their heads on the loss, knowing that everyone returns in 2022.
"This is huge for us. They're a talented group, and their softball IQ is phenomenal," Walsh said. "This should make them hungry for next year. Getting second in the state is huge, and I told them that was an emotional time; going into eight innings with a phenomenal team is great, but we came up short. It is what it is, and we're going to enjoy this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.