Archie Buford won three more races Thursday afternoon at the Effingham County Fair.
His first win came in the LT pace, where he rode "Incredible Cache" to victory, by four half-lengths, at 2:06.02. Jordan Patton and "She's All Too Real" came in second at 2:07.01, Allan Petri and "Duncans Ranger" were third at 2:07.04, Danarius Dortch and "Egyptian Magic" fourth at 2:08.02, and Darla Martin Lohman and "Strawberry Shot" fifth at 2:10.02.
His second came in the open maiden pace, where he won with "Heavy Pressure," by eight head-lengths, in 2:06.01. Clay Simpson was second with "Racing Party" crossing at 2:07.04, while Raymond Morgan and "Ms Bad Behavior" were third at 2:12.03.
Then, in the final race of the day, Buford ended with a victory in the open colt and gelding trot after riding "Majistic Caprice" in 2:03.03. Freddie Patton Jr. was second with "Frontier Manard" at 2:03.04, and Wyatt Avenatti was third with "High Idol" at 2:06.03.
As for the other races, Morgan rode "Brooke's Ocean" to a win in the filly and mare pace, crossing at 1:59, three head-lengths over Dortch and "Yankee Jubilee."
Avenatti and "Adelita Hanover" came in third, while Thomas Graham Jr. and "June Dale Gram" were fourth, Michele Weinmann and "Look Kimbo" fifth, and Patton and "Dancin Eyes" sixth.
Then, in the LT trot, Patton and "Vault" won by two half-lengths ahead of Chris Brown and "Lous Patriot," while Stephan Halford II and "Hot Trotn Trixie" came in third at 2:17.
Following the LT trot was the amateur driving race, which Dortch and "Charmbo Blitz" won by two half-lengths ahead of Jack De Rousse and "D B Sparkle." Jacob Roedl and "Flying Marvin" came in third, while Jazmin Arnold and "Unimaginable" came in fourth.
The open maiden trot then rounded out the races, with Simpson winning while riding "Twenty Three Pints." He finished in 2:08.04, one half-length ahead of Buford and "Todos."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.