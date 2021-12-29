BOYS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 52, Red Hill 48
Three of Dieterich’s four losses this season have come by two points or less.
However, the Movin' Maroons reversed that on Monday, as they turned one of those close games into a victory, defeating Red Hill 52-48, with the third quarter playing a significant role in the win.
After trailing by five points at the break, 25-20, Dieterich stormed out on a 14-0 run to take a 34-20 lead into the fourth. The Movin’ Maroons did not allow a single point in the period, and from there, they never looked back.
“Things got tough, especially at halftime. We were down by five points there, and we had a lot of heads down,” Bohnhoff said. “We could have easily come out and not brought the effort in the second half, but in the second half, we didn’t give up a point in the third quarter. That says a lot about our players. They brought the intensity, and we talked about that. We felt that we needed to pressure more. We felt that in the first half, we weren’t pressuring the ball good enough, but I’m proud of how they came out in the second half, especially in the third quarter there.”
Bryce Budde helped lead the charge in the third, scoring five points. He finished with a team-best 16 for the game while battling an injury, too.
“Bryce hurt his shoulder, and he could have very well ended the game,” Bohnhoff said. “It looked like it was dislocated, and he’s had that issue before, so he’s used to it, but he hit some big threes there in the third quarter, and his on-the-ball defense was excellent, too. The pressure on the ball helped us deny the wings a lot better, so I can’t say enough about what Bryce did. That’s senior leadership, and we’ve been talking about it all year.”
Budde wasn’t alone, though. Pete Britton and Andrew Lidy also reached double-figures in scoring, with 10 apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Central 51, North Clay 50
Halle Smith led South Central to a 51-50 win over North Clay on the opening day of the Dieterich Holiday Tournament Monday.
Smith scored a game-high 23 points, with her two biggest coming with two seconds left in the game.
After the Lady Cardinals’ Kirsten Allen made a layup to give the Lady Cardinals (5-9) a 50-49 lead, Smith drove into the lane and drew a foul that sent her to the line for a chance to tie or give her team the lead.
She would choose the latter, sinking both of her shots to push the Lady Cougars (7-5) ahead by one point.
“I had to tell myself to take a step back and be like, ‘I’ve been shooting free throws since I was in second grade. I can make two free throws,’” Smith said. “That’s what I told myself, and it worked out.”
Then, on the ensuing inbounds play, Smith showed off her defensive skills, as she denied the ball from the Lady Cardinals and ultimately secured the win in the process.
“With there not being any time left, I knew they would try and make that bounce pass, and I knew my teammates were bailing back,” Smith said. “I was going to stay forward and make sure they can’t do anything.”
Smith was the only South Central player to score in double figures.
Meanwhile, for North Clay, Allison Czyzewski led her team with 21 points.
Since returning from her injury, Czyzewski has scored 10, 12, and now 21 points.
Overall, head coach Barry Adair said that Czyzewski adds a different element to his team. North Clay is 2-1 since her return.
Newton 35, Brownstown/ Saint Elmo 33
Wins have been hard to come by for the Newton girls basketball team this year and head coach Brad Harris is aware of that.
Monday, though, was not one of those occasions, as Harris’ Lady Eagles (5-9) were able to grind out a 35-33 victory over BSE, showing their intensity throughout.
“We needed to come out with intensity, play hard, and compete for every possession, and they did that,” Harris said. “That’s the effort we have. We’re not going to show up and blow anybody away with our talent. We will have to come out and outwork people and work together as a team, and the girls did that. It’s been a struggle for them this season, but they’re hanging in their tough, and they’re working hard every day.”
After BSE tied the game at 33 on a free throw, Newton’s Sydney Dobbins drove baseline and drew a foul herself, sending her to the line, where she made both of her attempts that made the final score.
“She’s great at driving baseline, getting that position,” Harris said. “It was set up perfectly for that time. She got the inside position, got the foul, and had the nerves of steel to hit those two shots with two seconds to go. She handled it well, and I’m proud of that effort.”
Dobbins finished with five points, with all five coming from the charity stripe.
Elley Bennett led the team with eight points.
Meanwhile, for the Bombers (5-9), Jayna Ireland led the team with 12 points.
