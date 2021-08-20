Effingham football’s annual “Buck Bowl” returned on Friday evening at Kloesterman Field. The Flaming Hearts did not host the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event went from 6 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. and featured player introductions before the team scrimmaged each other.
Effingham opens the season next Friday at Decatur St. Teresa. Their first home game is Friday, September 3, against Apollo Conference rival Mahomet-Seymour. Both games kick-off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.