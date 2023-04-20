EFFINGHAM — Presley Williams was nervous.
However, the Brownstown-St. Elmo freshman didn't feel that way after she crossed the finish line and found out what she had accomplished at the St. Anthony-hosted meet on Monday at Bulldog Field.
Williams broke two school records.
The first was in the 100-meter dash, which she won in 12.7 seconds. Current senior Laney Baldrige held the top spot before Williams.
The second was in the 200-meter dash, which she eclipsed in 27.2 seconds. Claire Wilhour held that record before Williams.
"I'm pretty proud of myself because I'm only a freshman and before I was running it, I was getting nervous and everyone was giving me motivation before I ran it. They kept telling me I could do it," Williams said. "I just had to put some faith in myself and I did it."
"Extremely proud of her," BSE girls track and field coach Mike Sasse added. "I can't express how much we're all proud of her for this."
Just as proud, though, was boys head coach Brian Ward, whose 4x800-meter relay team of sophomore Lowell Wilhour and freshmen Demario Ledbetter and Lucas and Ryan Powell broke the school record in that event in 9:33.24. Jace McWhorter, Styler Goldsborough, Quinton Logan and Dalton Lake held the mark before the current quartet broke it.
Ward said he had been gearing his team up to try and surpass the mark all season long.
Now with the record broken, Ward illustrated his feelings about such an achievement in one word — phenomenal.
"It was phenomenal. We've been fighting to get this record all year, been setting up different layouts and finally had the perfect scenario," Ward said. "We put four guys together and they put together one heck of a run."
Overall, BSE finished with 63 points on the boys side. St. Anthony won the meet with 136 points. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg was third with 29 and Dieterich was fourth with 14.
Meanwhile, on the girls side, St. Anthony won with 127 points, while BSE was second with 69. Only two girls teams competed.
Below are the individual results from each event.
Individual Results
Boys
100m — 1. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 11.7; 2. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 11.9; 3(t). Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 12.4; 3(t). Adam Rudibaugh, St. Anthony, 12.4; 5(t). Connor Croy, St. Anthony, 12.6; 5(t). Nick Wiedman, St. Anthony, 12.6.
200m — 1. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 25.0; 2. Adam Rudibaugh, St. Anthony, 25.4; 3. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 26.3; 4. John Cook, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 26.4; 5. Ronan Bailey, St. Anthony, 27.1.
400m — 1. Ryan Powell, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 56.9; 2. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 57.1; 3. Elliott Frisbie, St. Anthony, 57.7; 4. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 57.8; 5. Blayke Brownlee, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 58.3.
800m — 1. Ryan Powell, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 2:30.2; 2. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 2:33.0; 3. Julius Ramos, St. Anthony, 2:34.2; 4. Domenic Shick, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 2:46.4.
1600m — 1. Luis Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 5:35.8; 2. Elvin Martinez, St. Anthony, 5:50.0; 3. Heath Westendorf, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 6:11.8; 4. Cyrus Calhoun, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 6:14.8.
3200m — 1. Elvin Martinez, St. Anthony, 11:43.1; 2. Cyrus Calhoun, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 13:13.0.
110m hurdles — 1. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 17.8; 2. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 19.6; 3. Evan Meyer, St. Anthony, 21.0.
300m hurdles — 1. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 45.3; 2. Evan Meyer, St. Anthony, 52.0; 3. Ike Daiber, St. Anthony, 56.3; 4. Evan Petzing, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 1:06.3.
4x100m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 50.5; 2. Brownstown-St. Elmo, 55.2.
4x200m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 1:48.8; 2. Brownstown-St. Elmo, 1:50.7; 3. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 1:54.8.
4x400m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 3:44.8; 2. Brownstown-St. Elmo. 4:05.4; 3. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 4:27.6.
4x800m relay — 1. Brownstown-St. Elmo, 9:33.4; 2. St. Anthony, 9:34.7.
Shot Put — 1. Elliott Frisbie, St. Anthony, 10.36; 2. Maddox Wiedman, St. Anthony, 9.75; 3. Nick Wiedman, 8.78; 4. Keegan Ward, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 8.56; 5. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 8.05.
Discus — 1. Zack Hurren, St. Anthony, 30.19; 2. Harrison Miller, St. Anthony, 27.95; 3. Demario Ledbetter, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 25.45; 4. Andrew Petzing, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 21.15; 5. Wade Stine, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 20.35.
High Jump — 1. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 1.78; 2. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 1.63; 3(t). Max Wehrle, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 1.57; 3(t). Lucas Powell, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 1.57; 3(t). Blayke Brownlee, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 1.57.
Pole Vault — 1. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 2.74; 2. Harrison Miller, 2.44; 3. Ronan Bailey, St. Anthony, 1.52.
Long Jump — 1. Christian Austin, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 4.91; 2. Connor Croy, St. Anthony, 4.89; 3. Demario Ledbetter, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 4.75; 4. Heath Westendorf, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 4.67; 5. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 4.52.
Triple Jump — 1. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 11.14; 2. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 10.17; 3. Luis Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 9.60.
Girls
100m — 1. Presley Williams, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 12.7; 2. Annabelle Weishaar, St. Anthony, 13.8.
200m — 1. Presley Williams, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 27.2; 2. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 297.; 3. Addison Bunton, St. Anthony, 32.1.
400m — 1. Audrey LaSarge, St. Anthony, 1:12.0.
800m — 1. Mollie Slifer, St. Anthony, 2:57.8; 2. Jada Carpenter, St. Anthony, 3:10.9; 3. Gracie Slifer, St. Anthony, 3:22.1; 4. Shelby Sasse, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 3:27.1; 5. Kyleigh Ward, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 3:38.0.
1600m — 1. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 6:17.0; 2. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 6:23.9.
3200m — 1. Gracie Slifer, St. Anthony, 14:28.6.
100m hurdles — 1. Katie Berner, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 17.8; 2. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 19.6; 3. Jaydin Huddlestun, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 20.0.
300m hurdles — 1. Liv Hoene, St. Anthony, 50.9; 2. Katie Berner, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 54.8; 3. Gracie SLifer, St. Anthony, 1:15.7.
4x100m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 55.4; 2. Brownstown-St. Elmo, 56.3.
4x200m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 1:55.0; 2. Brownstown-St. Elmo, 1:56.9.
4x400m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 4:58.9; 2. Brownstown-St. Elmo, 5:11.2.
4x800m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 12:49.5.
Shot Put — 1. Sydney Stine, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 8.90; 2. Callie Emmerich, St. Anthony, 8.22; 3. Addison Bunton, St. Anthony, 7.31; 4. Laura Kuhns, St. Anthony, 6.67; 5. Jessica Yagow, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 5.57.
Discus — 1. Sydney Stine, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 30.18; 2. Callie Emmerich, St. Anthony, 24.42; 3. Addison Bunton, St. Anthony, 21.62; 4. Kyleigh Ward, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 18.37; 5. Jessica Yagow, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 12.48.
High Jump — 1. Addie McWhorter, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 1.52; 2. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 1.37; 3. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 1.32.
Pole Vault — 1. Allison Geen, St. Anthony, 2.81; 2. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 2.74; 3. Liv Hoene, St. Anthony, 2.59.
Long Jump — 1. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 4.39; 2. Erin Stewart, St. Anthony, 4.14; 3. Addie Sasse, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 4.01; 4. Shelby Sasse, Brownstown-St. Elmo, 3.54; 5. Gracie Slifer, St. Anthony, 3.30.
Triple Jump — 1. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 9.40.
