EFFINGHAM/TEUTOPOLIS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC - DAY THREE
Game 32: Brooks 53, Lincoln-Way East 46
Lincoln-Way East's quest for a second-straight Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic championship fell short Thursday night.
The Griffins fell to Brooks 53-46, making the Eagles the fifth different champion since the tournament began in 2013.
Anthony Vaval led Brooks with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, Kendall Larry had 12 points, and Jerrett Moore had 11 points.
Meanwhile, for Lincoln-Way East, Kyle Olagbegi had 13 points and five rebounds, and Kaiden Ross had 10 points.
Game 31: Oak Lawn 50, Newton 34
Jalen Aalders had 15 points and nine rebounds for Oak Lawn in its 50-34 third-place win Thursday over Newton.
Aalders was the lone Oak Lawn player to reach double figures.
Meanwhile, for the Eagles (11-4), Mason Schaefer led the team with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting and gobbled five rebounds, while Evan Schafer had 10 points and five rebounds, too.
Game 30: Centennial 68, Dixon 60
Centennial outscored Dixon 39-24 in the second half en route to a 68-60 victory to take home the consolation championship Thursday.
Trae Warren led the Chargers with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Jalen Coleman had 13 points and David Hubbard, 10 points.
As for Dixon, Jacob Gaither had a game-best 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting, while Riley Abell had 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting.
Game 29: Teutopolis 58, Effingham 47
Caleb Siemer recorded a double-double against Effingham in Thursday's fifth-place game.
The Teutopolis junior had 19 points and 11 rebounds, as the Wooden Shoes (11-3) beat the Hearts (4-10) 58-47.
Siemer was one of two Teutopolis players in double-figures, with James Niebrugge being the other. Niebrugge scored 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
As for the rest of the team, Brendan Niebrugge had eight points, Max Niebrugge had seven points, and Dylan Pruemer and Joey Ruholl had four points.
Meanwhile, for Effingham, Garrett Wolfe led the team with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while Jett Volpi had 12 points, Logan Heil had eight points and seven rebounds, and Armando Estrada had seven points.
Game 28: Knoxville 48, Saint Anthony 43
Three scorers totaled all of Knoxville's points against Saint Anthony in Thursday's seventh-place game.
David Hise led the team with 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while Braden Downs had 14 points and six rebounds, and Kellen McClay had 13 points.
Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs (8-7), Kyle Stewart led the team with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting and eight rebounds.
As for the rest of the team, Collin Westendorf and Brock Fearday had eight points, Adam Rudibaugh had six points, Max Koenig had five points, and Griffin Sehy had three points.
Game 27: Pleasant Plains 52, Belvidere 47
Nick Sabo led Pleasant Plains to a 13th-place finish Thursday.
Sabo scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in a 52-47 win, while Zach Powell had 11 points, and Evan Houser had 10 points and eight rebounds.
As for Belvidere, Ryan Beaudet had a game-best 17 points, while Jayce Diskin had 12 points.
Game 26: Charleston 53, Mattoon 47
William Applegate and Caleb Oakely led Charleston to an 11th-place finish Thursday.
Both individuals scored 14 points in a 53-47 win. Applegate shot 3-of-7 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds, while Oakely shot 5-of-9.
Meanwhile, for Mattoon, Cooper Bergstro led the team with 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting, while Christian Larson had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Blaine Powers had 11 points.
Game 25: Lutheran North 70, Horizon SW 45
David Moore led Lutheran North to a 15th-place finish Thursday.
Moore scored 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in a 70-45 win, while Jameer Cretter, Berry Benson, and Davell Long had 13 points.
Meanwhile, for Horizon SW, Kamren Cook led the team with 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting, while Kevin Jackson had 11 points.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Zach Powell - Pleasant Plains
Kyle Stewart - Saint Anthony
David Hise - Knoxville
Jerrett Moore - Brooks
Anthony Vaval - Brooks
John McGowan - Oak Lawn
Davion Lawrence - Oak Lawn
Tylon Tolliver - Lincoln-Way East
George Bellevue - Lincoln-Way East
Evan Schaefer - Newton
Ben Meinhart - Newton
Garrett Wolfe - Effingham
Caleb Siemer - Teutopolis
David Hubbard - Centennial
Jacob Gaither - Dixon
