Curran McNeely will have his choices when it comes to arms this upcoming season.
The Effingham head baseball coach has 11 pitchers on the varsity roster and said it is a boost to have that many.
"It's nice because of the pitch count," McNeely said. "Obviously, in high school baseball, you're going to rely heavily on pitching, and if you can have a handful of guys that can get the job done, it makes the game that much easier."
Of the 11 hurlers, two that stand out are senior Brayden Pals and junior Josh McDevitt.
Pals is a Lake Land commit and is looking for a strong year on the bump.
"I think my control has gotten a lot better, and my velocity has gotten a lot better," Pals said.
During his junior season with the Hearts, Pals pitched in 25 2/3 innings, allowing 23 hits and 20 runs, 11 of which were earned, with 22 walks and 26 strikeouts.
"I thought Brayden threw well last year," McNeely said. "He threw in that second inning game, which we only relied on that first game because only one counted for the conference. We're going to ask him to step up and be a week-in guy and give us four, five, six, or a full game here and there, but he knows what he has to work on; he's deceptive."
As for McDevitt, a University of Missouri commit, McNeely said that the main thing with him is finding the zone and locating it.
"You know he's a power pitcher. He struggled in the zone last year, and he knows that, so we set some goals and made a few tweaks here and there," McNeely said. "He's looked good in bullpens, and he's looked good when throwing live against hitters. He has the stuff; it's just got to be in the zone.
"I think last year as a sophomore, us asking him to follow Jackson Lee, we'd bring him in right after Jackson, and he got brought into some big roles as a sophomore. I think that opened his eyes a little bit and made him realize that he needed to be ahead in the counts; I can't fall behind, and I can't run pitch counts up because I get myself in trouble."
McDevitt pitched in 17 innings last season for Effingham, allowing 14 hits and seven runs — all of which were earned — with 18 walks and 38 strikeouts.
"The big improvement from this offseason was improving my command, and my velocity went up a little bit," McDevitt said. "I improved my offspeed pitches, but command was the biggest thing. Last year, I walked too many people, so I'm looking not to walk as many people this year, be more efficient, and help out the team."
McDevitt, Pals, and the rest of the Hearts open the season Thursday at the SIUE Showcase against Normal West. The game starts at 5 p.m.
