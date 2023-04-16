ROBINSON — Kaitlyn Vahling broke two school records for Teutopolis on Friday at the Sam Bennett Invitational at Robinson High School.
The Lady Shoes junior set a new record in the 100-meter- and 400-meter dash events. She ran the 100-meter dash in 12.21 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 58.61 seconds.
"It's unbelievable," Vahling said. "In my 100, my dad (head coach Dean Vahling) told me I was supposed to break it today, so I tried; my start wasn't very good, but I felt the ending was and once I found out my time, I was shocked."
According to Athletic.net, Vahling is ranked first among Class 1A teams in the 100-meter dash and second to Tuscola sophomore Lia Patterson in the 200-meter- and 400-meter dash events.
However, Vahling wasn't the only Teutopolis athlete to have a career day.
In the 200-meter dash, freshman Adi Davidson finished seventh at 28.24.
Freshman Lily Stortzum finished 11th in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.27. Freshman Natalie Willenborg was 15th in the 800-meter run at 3:11.14. Freshman Claire Overbeck finished the 1600-meter run in 7:42.04.
Sophomore Emma Bloemer set a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 17.35 seconds and capturing third place.
Senior Leah Stone finished seventh in the shot put after a throw of 30-feet-2.50-inches. Sophomore Olivia Cates finished 28th in the discus and had a personal best throw of 53-feet-9.50-inches and junior Jada Buehnekemper finished fourth in the high jump after crossing the bar at the 5-foot mark.
As a whole, Teutopolis finished in fourth place with 73 points. Shelbyville finished third with 80 points and Robinson won the event with 116.5 points.
Newton came in second with 106.5 points.
The 4x100-meter relay team of sophomore Makayla McVicar, junior Alaina Kuhl, senior Laney Hemrich and freshman Morgan Schafer won in 52.13 seconds.
Junior Brooke Schafer took first in the shot put after a personal best throw of 35-feet-10.50-inches.
Hemrich also set personal bests in the 100-meter, 200-meter- and 400-meter dash events. She ran the 100-meter dash in 12.88 seconds, the 200 in 26.71 seconds and the 400 in 1:00.47.
"Today was a good day. Three PRs in three open events, so that was awesome," Hemrich said. "With this being our last Sam Bennett Invitational, it was kind of sentimental, but I think I was so successful because I had a lot of really good and encouraging teammates that I got to run with."
Kuhl was one such teammate and set a personal record in her 200-meter dash, as well. She finished in 29.31 seconds.
Sophomore Sydney Kinder also had a personal best in the 400-meter dash at 1:02.05. Sophomore Karasyn Martin (2:35.21) and freshman Zoey Michl (3:01.86) set personal bests in the 800-meter run and freshman Lily Yager (6:55.92) and junior Elley Bennett (54.09) set one in the 1600-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles, respectively.
Below are all the times and markings from each event.
Team Results
1. Robinson, 116.5; 2. Newton, 106.5; 3. Shelbyville, 80; 4. Teutopolis, 73; 5. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 72; 6. Olney (Richland County), 53; 7. Marshall, 48; 8. Mt. Carmel, 34.5; 9. Brownstown [Coop], 31; 10. Oblong [Coop], 26; 11. Cowden-Herrick [Coop], 22; 12. Toledo (Cumberland), 10; 13. Altamont, 9.5; 14. Paris, 9; 15. Bridgeport (Red Hill), 5; 16. Neoga, 3.
Individual Results
100m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 12.21; 2. Andrea Mattingly, Oblong [Coop], 12.67; 3. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 12.88; 4. Mary Elliott, Robinson, 12.91; 5. Adi Scott, Marshall, 13.24; 6. Presley Williams, Brownstown [Coop], 13.30; 7. Sarah McCorkle, Mt. Carmel, 13.40; 8. Vivian Moore, Paris, 13.42.
200m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 25.83; 2. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 26.71; 3. Kylee Weber, Robinson, 26.72; 4. Mary Elliott, Robinson, 27.08; 5. Presley Williams, Brownstown [Coop], 27.44; 6. Vivian Moore, Paris, 28.08; 7. Adi Davidson, Teutopolis, 28.24; 8. Abigail Weishaar, Altamont, 28.37.
400m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 58.61; 2. Lilly Gilbertson, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 58.83; 3. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:00.47; 4. Kylee Weber, Robinson, 1:00.58; 5. Sydney Kinder, Newton, 1:02.05; 6. Lily Woolery, Shelbyville, 1:02.51; 7. Danielle Clodfelter, Olney (Richland County), 1:04.71; 8. Ava Patchett, Oblong [Coop], 1:06.23.
800m — 1. Tatum David, Olney (Richland County), 2:13.57; 2. Kaitlyn Hatley, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 2:21.54; 3. Ella Tingley, Robinson, 2:24.22; 4. Mackenzi Thomas, Olney (Richland County), 2:35.19; 5. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 2:35.21; 6. Sophie Stark, Robinson, 2:39.34; 7. Bethany Jones, Marshall, 2:44.17; 8. Isabel Arthur, Marshall, 2:45.65.
1600m — 1. Tatum David, Olney (Richland County), 4:49.35; 2. Molly Farrell, Marshall, 5:00.33; 3. Elena Rybak, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 5:11.03; 4. Jane Cummins, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 5:35.49; 5. Katelyn Jones, Robinson, 5:58.82; 6. Josie Ginder, Olney (Richland County), 6:00.36; 7. Layna Marshall, Newton, 6:10.86; 8. Halle Gower, Robinson, 6:18.43.
3200m — 1. Tatum David, Olney (Richland County), 10:18.36; 2. Brooklyn Bender, Marshall, 12:01.09; 3. Leighanna Welsh, Robinson, 13:30.05; 4. Layna Marshall, Newton, 13:39.74; 5. Quinn Wesley, Robinson, 13:40.81; 6. Jordynn Mayhall, Shelbyville, 15:08.89; 7. Chloe McKinney, Olney (Richland County), 15:22.30; 8. Lily Yager, Newton, 15:39.90.
100m hurdles — 1. Maisie Kull, Shelbyville, 15.92; 2. Lily Woolery, Shelbyville, 16.41; 3. Emma Bloemer, Teutopolis, 17.35; 4. Genell Russell, Oblong [Coop], 17.56; 5. Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick [Coop], 18.30; 6. Sophia Martin, Teutopolis, 18.93; 7. Morgan Schafer, Newton, 19.06; 8. Ava Harrington, Mt. Carmel, 19.09.
300m hurdles — 1. Maisie Kull, Shelbyville, 49.30; 2. Katie Berner, Brownstown [Coop], 49.81; 3. Genell Russell, Oblong [Coop], 50.53; 4. Elizabeth Shea, Robinson, 52.45; 5. Elley Bennett, Newton, 54.09; 6. Wren Bonnell, Robinson, 54.60; 7. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 56.39; 8. Morgan Knoblett, Oblong [Coop], 56.57.
4x100m relay — 1. Newton, 52.13; 2. Teutopolis, 52.24; 3. Mt. Carmel, 53.00; 4. Oblong [Coop], 53.66; 5. Robinson, 54.28; 6. Shelbyville, 54.43; 7. Olney (Richland County), 54.68; 8. Altamont, 55.47.
4x200m relay — 1. Robinson, 1:52.24; 2. Newton, 1:52.98; 3. Shelbyville, 1:54.68; 4. Altamont, 1:55.27; 5. Bridgeport (Red Hill), 1:55.63; 6. Mt. Carmel, 1:56.36; 7. Brownstown [Coop], 1:59.04; 8. Teutopolis, 1:59.17.
4x400m relay — 1. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 4:08.55; 2. Robinson, 4:11.91; 3. Shelbyville, 4:12.31; 4. Newton, 4:22.62; 5. Olney (Richland County), 4:25.35; 6. Marshall, 4:32.85; 7. Toledo (Cumberland), 4:43.68; 8. Bridgeport (Red Hill), 4:45.70.
4x800m relay — 1. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 9:53.74; 2. Robinson, 10:28.51; 3. Shelbyville, 11:02.53; 4. Olney (Richland County), 11:24.71; 5. Newton, 11:32.74; 6. Neoga, 12:13.42.
Shot Put — 1. Brooke Schafer, newton, 35-10.50; 2. Libby McFarland, Marshall, 34-05.00; 3. Ella Mattas, Marshall, 32-08.00; 4. Kyleigh Wallace, Cowden-Herrick [Coop], 31-01.00; 5. Katelynn Shirley, Toledo (Cumberland), 30-10.00; 6. Sami Oller, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 30-05.50; 7. Leah Stone, Teutopolis, 30-02.50; 8. Zoe Oller, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 30-01.00.
Discus — 1. Kyleigh Wallace, Cowden-Herrick [Coop], 115-10.50; 2. Adi Scott, Marshall, 115-04; 3. Sydney Stine, Brownstown [Coop], 101-04; 4. Sami Oller, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 91-07.50; 5. Zoe Oller, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 90-07; 6. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 87-10; 7. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 87-00; 8. Jayna Longwell, Shelbyville, 79-04.
High Jump — 1. Mia Range, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 5-02.00; 2. Addie McWhorter, Brownstown [Coop], 5-02.00; 3. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 5-00.00; 4. Jada Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis, 5-00.00; 5(t). Madisyn Redman, Robinson, 4-10.00; 5(t). Eden Wankel, Mt. Carmel, 4-10.00; 7. Adi Davidson, Teutopolis, 4-06.00; 8. Lauren Correll, Robinson, 4-04.00.
Pole Vault — 1. Kylee Weber, Robinson, 11-03.00; 2. Adalynn Miller, Shelbyville, 10-00.00; 3. Emily Duckett, Shelbyville, 9-06.00; 4. Vivian Moore, Paris, 9-06.00; 5. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 8-06.00; 6(t). Elley Bennett, Newton, 8-00.00; 6(t). RayLynn Myers, Altamont, 8-00.00; 8. Sami Habing, Teutopolis, 7-06.00.
Long Jump — 1. Maisie Kull, Shelbyville, 15-08.00; 2. Sarah McCorkle, Mt. Carmel, 15-00.00; 3. Eden Wankel, Mt. Carmel, 14-11.50; 4. Sydney Kinder, Newton, 14-08.00; 5. Hannah Shoemaker, Toledo (Cumberland), 14-04.75; 6. Isabel Meinhart, Newton, 14-00.00; 7. Mia Range, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 13-10.00; 8. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 13-09.00.
Triple Jump — 1. Alexia Zane, Robinson, 33-04.00; 2. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 32-11.00; 3. Mary Elliott, Robinson, 32-06.00; 4. Eden Wankel, Mt. Carmel, 31-10.00; 5. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 31-04.00; 6. Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick [Coop], 30-07.50; 7. Isabel Meinhart, Newton, 30-06.50; 8. Sydney Kinder, Newton, 30-03.50.
