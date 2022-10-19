Area girls' tennis players are readying themselves for the Class 1A State Final Tournament, beginning Thursday at surrounding Chicagoland area schools.
St. Anthony's Emily Kowalke earned the 15th seed in the singles tournament. She will open play against Belvidere's GiGi DeGennaro at Rolling Meadows High School. The winner of that match will then take on either Dunlap's Maya Baman or Danville Schlarman's Maya Jenny in the second round, while the loser falls to the consolation bracket.
Kowalke went 3-2 at the Class 1A State Final Tournament one year ago. She lost to Chicago Wolcott's Brooklyn Siegel (6-1, 6-1) in her first-round matchup, defeated Mascoutah's Amelia Hardimon (6-0, 6-1) in the consolation first round, Flora's Madison Eastin (6-3, 6-2) in the consolation second round, and Chatham Glenwood's Lily Randolph (6-0, 6-1) in the consolation third round. She then lost to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's Agnes Cross (6-4, 6-3) in the consolation fourth round to conclude her sophomore season.
Kowalke, however, won't be the only St. Anthony Bulldog at the tournament; the freshmen doubles team of Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link also advanced.
Kinkelaar and Link will face Waterloo's Teagan Nodorft and Rylee Ivers in the first round at Palatine High School. The winner then faces either Rock Island Alleman's Anne Rouse and Kate Rector or Chicago Heights Marian's Clare Smith and Jaidyn Bush in the second round.
Kinkelaar and Link advanced to the sectional finals Saturday before falling to Teutopolis' Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst.
The Lady Shoes duo will take on Lemont's Abbey Lakickas and Emma Manthey in the first round at Palatine High School. The winner will then take on either Danville's Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller or Washington's Hailey Gerlach and Elissa Roozeboom in the second round.
As for the final doubles team that moved on, Effingham's Aila Woomer and Izzy Volpi will face Danville's Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis at Schaumburg High School in the first round. The winner will then take on either Ottawa Township's Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker or Chicago University's Sanskriti Sarav and Paola Almeda in the second round.
You can find the full singles and doubles bracket by visiting the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) website.
