The bracket for the 87th National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament is out.
The seeds are as followed:
→ No. 1, Altamont
→ No. 2, Louisville North Clay
→ No. 3, Effingham St. Anthony
→ No. 4, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
→ No. 5, Dieterich
→ No. 6, St. Elmo-Brownstown
→ No. 7, Farina South Central
→ No. 8, Neoga
→ No. 9, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
The first game of the tournament is on Monday, January 23, when eighth-seeded Neoga plays ninth-seeded CHBC. That game will start at 6:15 p.m.
The tournament continues on Tuesday as top-seeded Altamont plays the winner of Monday's contest at 6:15 p.m. and continues with fourth-seeded Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg and fifth-seeded Dieterich to follow.
On Wednesday, second-seeded North Clay plays seventh-seeded South Central at 6:15 p.m., with third-seeded St. Anthony and sixth-seeded St. Elmo-Brownstown to follow.
The winners of the second and third games will then meet on Thursday night in the first semifinal matchup.
Beforehand, though, the loser of the first and fourth games will start the night with a 5 p.m. game, while the loser of the second and third games will follow.
Moving to Friday, the second of two semifinals will pit the winner of the fourth and fifth games, following a contest between the winner of the sixth game and the loser of the fifth game, starting at 6:15 p.m.
The tournament then rounds out on Saturday with four games, starting with the loser of the seventh and ninth games at 11:30 a.m. The consolation championship and third-place game will follow that, and the championship game will end the evening at 7:30 p.m.
