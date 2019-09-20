St. Anthony needed all seven innings to break through and beat North Clay 4-1 in National Trail Conference action Friday evening.
Tyson Jones and Gavin Braunecker gave everything they had as St. Anthony traveled to Louisville to take on the North Clay Cardinals. With both teams’ aces on the mound scoring opportunities were hard to come by.
Both pitchers controlled the game early until the bottom of the fourth inning when North Clay was able to get Luke Fleener into scoring position after back-to-back walks by Fleener and Ethan Burkett. That scoring chance was thwarted when Zimmerman hit a two-out line drive directly at St. Anthony shortstop Kaden Fearday who was positioned perfectly up the middle just behind the second base bag.
North Clay’s best opportunity to break the 0-0 tie would come in the bottom half of the fifth, as Harmon Clifton would reach on a bloop single behind second base that set the stage for Holden Clifton who hit a double that short-hopped the fence in left-centerfield.
Harmon Clifton was waved home by North Clay head coach John Frech but a perfect St. Anthony relay would get Clifton at the plate as the tag was applied as he was attempting to slide around St. Anthony catcher Angelo Mendela.
North Clay starting pitcher Tyson Jones was dominate through five innings allowing just four baserunners on three walks and one error, but no hits. That would change in the sixth inning. After Jack Hoene was hit by a pitch with one out, Kaden Fearday roped a double into the left center gap putting both runners in scoring position. But St. Anthony was unable to push those runs across as Jones was able to get out of the inning on back to back ground balls.
St. Anthony would finally break the 0-0 tie in the top of the seventh inning. Logan Antrim led off the inning with a double to left field and moved to third on a wild pitch during Colton Fearday’s at-bat which resulted in a walk setting up runners at the corners for the Bulldogs. After the walk to Fearday North Clay Head Coach John Frech went to the mound for a pitching change but was convinced by his senior starter to leave him in.
“I went out there to remove [Jones] and he said, ‘no I got this.’ and you know, if things play out right, he did have it. That’s senior leadership.” Frech said.
Jones would immediately get the next batter ground out to third and seemed to have things back under control. The Bulldogs put on a safety squeeze from Angelo Mendela but Tyson Jones aggressively fielded his position and was able to keep Antrim from scoring, but Mendela would be safe at first base- loading the bases for the top of their order. St. Anthony would finally catch the break they needed when Jack Hoene hit a soft liner off the end of his bat to shortstop that had just enough topspin to sneak under the glove of the North Clay shortstop allowing both Colton Fearday and Angelo Mendela to score. The Bulldogs were not satisfied as the next batter, Kaden Fearday, bounced a two-run single up the middle to make it 4-0 St. Anthony. Head Coach Tony Kreke was pleased with his team’s persistence.
“Today we were able to stay within it. Be mentally tough through all seven innings and not let one play dictate the next.” Kreke said.
North Clay senior Tyson Jones refused to go down quietly in the bottom of the seventh as he singled to right field and after a misplay by the right fielder, he turned on the jets and made it all the way to third base with just one out. Harmon Clifton would then hit a sacrifice fly to center field allowing Jones to score and make it 4-1 but that would be all North Clay would get as Logan Antrim ended the game in left-centerfield with a great diving catch and capping off Braunecker’s five-hit complete game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.