Sitting at 6-1 through seven games, the Brownstown-St. Elmo girls' basketball team is off to a stellar start to the 2022-2023 season.
The Bombers' most recent triumph came against South Central on Monday night. A game that BSE won 46-31, and a win that also marked the first victory in the National Trail Conference in two years after not recording one in the NTC last season.
But even with the great start to the year, head coach Tim Pasley still knows that his team hasn't hit their ceiling yet.
"We're not playing terrible basketball; we need to take care of the ball better," Pasley said. "It's just a matter of getting them to believe in themselves. We're notoriously slow starters as far as coming out and putting points up."
Monday night, however, was not one of those instances.
The Bombers led 11-0 before Percilla Reid hit a midrange jumper for the Lady Cougars (2-3, 0-3 National Trail Conference) first field goal.
Lexi Seabaugh then responded with a layup for BSE that made it 13-2 before Jaylyn Michel hit a 3-pointer for South Central, and Laney Baldrige made a shot for the Bombers to end the first quarter with BSE ahead 14-5.
Pasley, though, believed that lead could have been larger.
"It's just effort things," Pasley said. "Hats off to South Central; those girls crashed the boards, and they did well. They found openings to create second chances. We got up early and thought we would coast a little bit, and there's not a team in the conference you can do that against; you must keep your foot on the gas from start to finish."
One reason the lead didn't increase further was due to the play of Brooklyn Garrett.
Garrett started the second quarter for the Lady Cougars by rebounding a missed shot and converting a layup to make it 14-7. She finished with 11 points for South Central and was the only player on that side in double-figures.
Brooke Cowger neared double figures but finished with seven. Kaitlyn Swift had five. Michel had four, and Taegan Webster joined Reid with two.
As for the Bombers, Seabaugh led all scorers with 16 points. Sydney Stine had eight. Baldrige had seven. Jayna Ireland had six. Alice Turco had three, and Avery Myers, Anna Stine, and Natelly Beall had two.
Box Score
Brownstown-St. Elmo: 14, 10, 9, 13 = 46
→ Myers 2, Baldrige 7, A. Stine 2, Beall 2, Turco 3, Seabaugh 16, S. Stine 8, Ireland 6. FG 21, FT 3-8, F 17. (3-pointers: Seabaugh)
South Central: 5, 13, 7, 6 = 31
→ Garrett 11, Michel 4, Webster 2, Cowger 7, Swift 5, Reid 2. FG 11, FT 6-12, F 12. (3-pointers: Garrett 1, Michel 1, Swift 1)
