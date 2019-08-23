The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo return to the field after a 14-12 spring campaign.
While the team did lose Nate Philpot, who is now playing baseball at Kaskaskia College, as well as Rocky Himes, head coach Ryan Beccue is confident with the players he returns.
“We have a good core of returning players to build this team around. The 7 upperclassmen we return are Seniors Caleb Atwood, Bryton Pruett, Andy Goldsborough and Juniors Jace McWhorter, David Stine, Francisco Viramontes and Alex Higgs. Brady Maxey and Dalton Myers are sophomores that started to see more playing time during last spring’s season.
Our pitching staff will be anchored by Pruett, Viramontes and McWhorter. Others that will be counted on to provide quality innings are Maxey and Myers along with senior Carson Nugent. Several youngsters may earn some mound time as well otherwise they will pitch at the JV level.”
“This team should be solid up the middle defensively (Atwood, Catcher, Pruett SS, D. Stine 2B, McWhorter CF). I believe we can be a group that is consistent with making the routine plays.
Offensively we have some potential and a couple that have had some good seasons at the plate, however we will need to find more consistency with putting the ball in play and moving runners as a whole.”
“The NTC is normally a load and this year will be no different. There is a lot of baseball talent that we will face each Tuesday and Friday. We will need to get good pitching efforts out of our guys and have a competitive bunch show up to compete for wins. The EIC remains a goal of ours to win each and every year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.