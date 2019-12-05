The Bombers of Brownstown/St. Elmo used a well-balanced scoring output to help defeat the Dieterich Lady Maroons Thursday 69-31.
“I feel good as a whole,” said Bombers head coach Brian Pruett. “We had some periods where got sluggish on defense and didn’t move the ball real well.”
The Bombers wasted no time getting on the board, scoring the game’s first 10 points. Dieterich’s Kyla Johnson drilled a 3-pointer to get her team on the board.
“They’re as good of a team as we’re going to face all year,” said Dieterich head coach Brant Nohren. “They can go outside and inside, they work well together. They’re just a good team.”
But the Bombers attack remained relentless, with center Natalie Oberlink finding Natelly Beall out of the high post for her third basket of the first quarter and finished with eight on the night.
“[Oberlink] is a great passer,” Pruett said. “Sometimes I get on her for passing too much. She’s very team-oriented and it’s very nice to have her on the team.”
Wilhour led the team with nine points in the first quarter, taking a 21-5 lead into the second.
From there, Nohren opted to go into a box-and-1 defense to try and contain the speedy sharpshooting Wilhour. it worked for a stretch, but other Bombers stepped up, including Olivia Campbell who drained a three at the start of the quarter.
“Other girls are going to have to get used to running the point,” Pruett said. “We’re going to have to run Claire off more screes to get her shots. Players will have to step up, handle the ball more and get Claire her shots.”
The second quarter belonged to Oberlink, who scored six points, including a pair of putbacks to help to help extend the lead to 25 at the end of the half.
“[Oberlink] is super strong,” Nohren said. “She’s super strong and able to go up and not even affect her. We did what we could, but they’re good.”
But the second quarter proved to be better offensively for the Lady Maroons, scoring 12 points from six different players.
The third quarter proved to be the closest quarter of the night, as the Bombers outscored the Maroons only by two at 14-12. Andrea Bierman had four points in the quarter for Dieterich.
But in the fourth quarter, the Bombers pulled away for good, with Campbell drilling a pair of three-pointers, as well as four points from Oberlink to help outscore the Maroons 16-2 in the quarter for a 69-31 win.
Oberlink led the team with 18 points on the night while Wilhour finished with 17, Campbell 12, Beall nine, Audrey Wilhour five, Laney Baldridge and Sidney Stine each had four.
For the Lady Maroons, Bierman led the team with eight, Kaitlyn Boerngen, Madilyn Brummer, Brooke Locey, and Emily Bloemer each had four points. Laurie Brummer had three, while Faith Aherin and Emma Meinhart each had two.
Mattoon 55, Effingham 34
The Effingham Lady Hearts were defeated in an Apollo Conference matchup to Mattoon Thursday.
The Hearts were outscored 14-9 in the first quarter but kept pace in the second with each team scoring 11. It proved to be the second half that was detrimental to the Lady Hearts, being outscored 30-14.
“We played a pretty good first half,” said head coach Jeff Schafer. “We probably played good enough to have the lead. In the second half, Mattoon was awesome defensively. They played great.
“Annie Frost had a big game with eight points and 14 rebonds. This game should really help us for next week.”
Hayley Diveley led the team with nine points, while Taylor Armstrong also had eight. Ella Niebrugge and Grace Bushur each had three.
The loss drops Effingham to 3-3 on the season.
Other area games
North Clay 67, Neoga 50
Neoga 17 13 8 12—50
N. Clay 18 15 15 19—67
Neoga: Partlow 1 0-0 2, Titus 4 2-2 12, Phillips 5 4-6 15, Stodden 0 0-0 0, Richards 3 1-3 7, Fearday 1 0-0 2, Moore 3 1-1 8, Ramert 2 0-0 4
Totals: 19 8-12 50
N. Clay: Allen 0 2-6 2, Miller 1 0-2 2, Holkenbrink 2 0-1 4, Lewis 4 1-1 9, Lovett 14 12-16 43, Kincaid 1 0-0 3, Czyzewski 2 0-0 4
Totals: 24 15-26 67
Paris 75, Newton 27
Paris 27 16 24 8—75
Newton 2 7 10 8—27
Scoring for Paris: Krabel – 8,0,2 for 4 = 18, Rigdon – 2,3,2 for 2 = 15
Isaf – 2,3 = 13; Gates – 3,1 = 9; Littleton – 3,1 = 9; Young – 1,1 = 5;Noel – 2,0 = 4;
Hawking s- 1,0 = 2;
Team totals: 22 – 2 pt fg; 9 – 3 pt fg; 4 for 6 f.t.
Scoring for Newton: Zumbahlen – 4,0, 0 for 2 = 8; R. Russell – 2,0, 3 for 3 = 7;
Bierman – 2,0 = 4; White – 0,1 = 3; A, Russell – 1,0 = 2; Carr – 1,0 = 2;
McClain – 0,0, 1 for 2 = 1.
