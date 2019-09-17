The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated the Lady Bulldogs of St. Anthony Tuesday, 2-1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-22).
“Having a win against St. Anthony is really huge for us,” said Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats head coach Katy Noble. “It’s going to look good come conference tournament time.
“We were really able to take advantage of our serve receive. I thought our setters were able to put it in the right hitters hands.”
The Bobcats had momentum early, riding it to a first-set win after a big play from Lauren Wojcik, who hit the ball over despite falling out of bounds for the point. Wojcik’s serve was too much for the receiving Bulldogs to handle, giving them the set win.
They continued to ride that momentum to an early 10-5 lead in the second set.
“At one point we had nine hitting errors when I took a timeout,” said St. Anthony head coach Cathy Wenthe.
The Bobcats were able to take advantage of the Bulldogs’ troubles with offensive execution and hitting errors. A kill from Kylee Bertin put the Bobcats up 20-13, forcing St. Anthony to call timeout.
After the timeout, the Bulldogs started executing, showing a lot of resiliency by battling back and taking advantage of a slew of consecutive errors from the Bobcats to cut the deficit to three.
After an error from the Bobcats and an ace from St. Anthony’s Elizabeth Kabbes cut the lead to 23-20, the Bobcats committed a hitting error, followed by a kill from Lucy Fearday to make it a one-point game.
“I think we got in our own way,” Noble said. “I think we thought ‘are we really supposed to be here?’ We struggle with the confidence from years past, but the girls have to realize they’re good and they need to pull this out. That’s what we did in game three.”
The Bobcats and Bulldogs exchanged kills before an error from the Bobcats tied things at 24. The Bulldogs were able to win the set after consecutive errors from the Bobcats.
The Bulldogs’ momentum seemed to carry over into the third and final set, taking a 3-0 lead with the help of an ace from Kabbes and built a 14-9 lead.
This time it was the Bobcats who battled back, getting a pair of kills from Zaryah Smith an an ace from Abby Sloan to help tie the set at 15.
“I told them we needed to get back to the way we were in game one,” Noble said. “That we weren’t afraid. We just needed to finish out. They regained their focus and pushed through it.”
An error by the Bulldogs with a big block at the net from Wojcik and a kill from Bertin put the Bobcats up 18-15.
“We just went flat,” Wenthe said. “They did a great job at serving at us and we didn’t bounce back. When we were playing well, we executed. We didn’t run our offense.”
The Lady Bulldogs were able to cut the deficit t one at 19-18 and 22-21 after the Bobcats committed consecutive errors, similar to how the second set concluded.
But this time, the Bobcats remained in control, getting a kill from Tatyana Duckwitz, followed by a big block from Wojcik before going on to win on a kill from Schick.
