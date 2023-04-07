The moment is still fresh for Dan Hartleb.
Five days ago, he became Illinois’ career baseball wins leader. No. 519 happened at home against Michigan this past Sunday, 11-1.
“It’s humbling,” Hartleb told me Thursday as he prepared to attend practice in Evanston. Illinois opens a three-game series Friday afternoon against Northwestern. “I’ve been so blessed and very fortunate with people that have helped me.”
Starting with his mentor Itch Jones, who attended the record-setting game at Illinois Field.
There are others Hartleb mentioned. Like former Illinois athletic director Ron Guenther, who hired Hartleb to replace legend Jones in 2006.
“He went out on a limb because I had zero head coaching experience,” Hartleb said.
Hartleb also pointed to retired Illini wrestling coach Mark Johnson and former athletic administrator Dana Brenner. All were in his corner.
Fair to say they got it right by backing Hartleb.
He has two Big Ten titles and made four NCAA tournament appearances. His 50-win 2015 team is the best in school history.
Hartleb has helped players realize their pro baseball dreams. Since 2010, 34 Illini have been drafted, including first-round pitchers Tyler Jay and Cody Sedlock. Current Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey was calling Illinois Field home just a few seasons ago.
So, how did Hartleb celebrate the record victory. With a big party?
Nope.
He spent most of Sunday night replying to well-wishers. By the time he got in the car to head home after the game, he had more than 200 text messages.
“I answered each one personally,” Hartleb said. “I got through about a hundred of them and decided to go to sleep.
“I couldn’t sleep, which is fairly normal this time of year. So, I worked on them again until about 2 in the morning.”
Hartleb wrote a thank you on social media, too. All bases were covered by the former catcher.
He also gave a shoutout to the family of Lee Eilbracht, the former Illini coach from 1952 through 1978 who held the record until Sunday.
“That whole family was plugged in,” Hartleb said.
The Eilbracht family sent Hartleb a signed card with congratulations for the milestone victory. Classy.
“The family has just been unbelievable,” Hartleb said.
The game ball from the historic win will end up in Hartleb’s office. Eventually, it will be at his home.
“I’m proud of it,” Hartleb said.
Making historyHartleb understands the significance of what he just accomplished. It is not in his nature to make too big of a deal about his part in it.
“Don’t get me wrong. It is cool,” Hartleb said. “There are so many things that go into it. No. 1, you have to have the opportunity. You have to have people who support you through ups and downs. The number of people that are involved in this whole thing ... you look at the number of great assistants, all the support people, from the trainer to academics to ops to strength and conditioning, everybody’s got a piece of it. It takes an army.
“I’ve gotten to watch a bunch of great players go out on the field and play at a high level. Basically, I get paid to watch guys go out and perform and have fun and compete. The bottom line is we’ve had great players.”
Hartleb loves it. Even the hard parts.
“The wins are awesome,” he said. “It’s about doing it the right way. Doing it with integrity and pushing guys so they are successful way beyond Illinois and baseball.”
Hartleb expects the players to behave and do their schoolwork. He can be tough on them when needed.
“Bottom line, I want them prepared for a lifetime, not for four years winning games,” Hartleb said. “If you have a strong foundation in everything you do, the wins take care of themselves.”
Relatively speakingFather’s Day came early for Hartleb against Michigan. His son Zak pinch-hit against the Wolverines, drawing a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run.
“I’ve gotten to go to work every day for three years and see him,” Hartleb said. “Not many people get to do that.”
After the game, Dan, wife Gina and Zak posed for a photo with a sign that read “519.”
“That was all Gina,” Dan said. “That was kind of a family thing, which was awesome.” Dan and Gina’s daughter, Haley, is away at college in Indiana.
“She Photoshopped herself into it,” Hartleb said. “She watches every game if it’s on BTN-plus or listens to it. She knows everything that is going on all the time.”
Special tripOn Monday, Hartleb visited his No. 1 fan, mom NaDeen in Ohio.
The coach makes the trip to see her whenever possible. She is 90 years old.
People from Hartleb’s hometown of Hamilton, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati, have reached out, too, offering congratulations after his record win made it into the newspaper.
“That’s been kind of neat,” Hartleb said.
