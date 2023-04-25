Renee Slone crossed paths with Crystal Wang on the eighth hole at Fox Chapel Golf Club during Sunday's final round of the Big Ten championship in Pittsburgh
That Wang shared positive news about her putting stood out to the Illinois coach. Mostly because the Illini senior rarely is that effusive on the course.
"To hear that I was like, 'Hmm, what's going on?'" Slone said Monday afternoon. "Because Crystal is not one to say anything like that. Ever. Right then I knew something good was taking place. I just didn't know to what extent."
Turns it out was to a historic extent.
Wang was already 5-under par at that point of Sunday's third round. The Diamond Bar, Calif., native was tied with teammate Isabel Sy atop the leaderboard heading into the final round at Fox Chapel, but put a stranglehold on that lead with four consecutive birdies to start her day.
Four more birdies on the back nine secured Wang a program and Big Ten championship record 9-under 62, the first individual Big Ten title for Illinois since Slone won in 1993 and the Illini's first ever Big Ten championship.
"The feeling was just incredible," Wang said a day after she closed out her 62 with a par on the par-5 18th hole. "Everyone was running down on 18, so I knew that we won. It was just an amazing feeling that everything we did — all the preparation we did — turned out well."
Slone wasn't aware that Illinois had climbed to the top of the team leaderboard until Wang reached the 18th green. Slone isn't a "Golfstat watcher," getting live updates on the app that tracks results.
She knew the Illini were in a good place entering the final round just a single stroke behind Ohio State.
But Slone had no idea the tournament title was minutes from being clinched.
"I had walked over to talk with Pina Gentile, our assistant coach," Slone said about her first move after returning to the clubhouse area. "Before I could really say much to her, the Northwestern coaches were saying, 'Great playing.' I'm like, 'OK, thank you. What exactly? I don't know what is exactly transpiring.'"
That's when Slone and Gentile finally got to talk it out. As long as Wang didn't blow up on the 18th green, the Big Ten championship was coming back to Champaign-Urbana. She didn't, and Illinois was a winner by three strokes on Northwestern and six on Ohio State, which crumbled on the final day of the tournament.
"The first of anything is huge," said Slone, who is in her 17th season coaching at her alma mater. "It's huge. That just opens the door for so much more. We can just continue to raise the bar and raise the standards. What this team did, like I told them (Sunday) night, you are the first. There will never be another first. You have set a new standard. This will be remembered forever — the first in program history. It is very, very special."
That Wang was at the center of Illinois' first Big Ten championship wasn't exactly a surprise given her past results. The fifth-year golfer set what was then a pair of program records with a 64 in the final round of the ICON Invitational on Feb. 22, 2022, yielding a 54-hole score of 203. Both records were reset this past weekend in Pittsburgh with Wang's 62 on Sunday and 201 for the tournament.
"I think something that stands out was I was pretty focused on what I was doing at the moment," Wang said about her record-setting Sunday. "There's scoreboards all around the golf course — I see those — but I still grinded and focused on my own game. I was always being present with that shot I was hitting.
"That's a big thing of what we do with our preparation. We just stay present and in the moment and not thinking about past things that we did. If we hit a bad shot, move on and think about what we can do now to recover or get better."
Wang spent part of her weekend analyzing her putting. She wasn't pleased with how she played on the green in Friday's first round — an even par 71 that included three birdies and three bogeys.
"I didn't really make putts more than 3 feet, which was kind of frustrating," Wang said. "After the round, because we were the first ones to tee off, we had a lot of time after the round to work on it. I just used that time. I went back to the holes and looked at my stats and tried to find a pattern of what could cause all those misses."
Wang's analysis determined she was missing most of those putts on the right-hand side of the hole. Those misses generated a little bit of doubt in her short game. Staying committed to the decisions she made on the green in terms of line and pace meant carding just two more bogeys in her final 36 holes to go with 14 birdies.
"She was very frustrated with her putting after day one — very frustrated — and worked some things out," Slone said. "Crystal has always had very high standards. Nothing is ever enough for her. She is always striving for more. That has been since day one, which helps make us better as a team. We're constantly striving to raise the bar to higher standards."
