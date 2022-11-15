Sydney Richards, Haylee Campbell, and Sydney Hakman accounted for 77 percent of Neoga's offense in Monday's opener against Moweaqua Central A&M.
Richards led the team with 18 points. Hakman had 13, and Campbell finished with 10 in the Indians' 53-40 win over the Raiders at Neoga High School.
Altogether, the Indians (1-0) shot 36.5 percent (19-of-52) from the floor and 33.3 percent (3-of-9) from beyond the three-point line, while Central A&M (0-1) shot 31.1 percent (14-of-45) from the floor and an equivalent 33.3 percent (5-of-15) from the 3-point line.
Junior Jilyan Burgener accounted for three of the five 3-pointers, making two in the first quarter.
The Raiders started the game with a 10-6 advantage after the opening eight minutes.
"They came out strong, and we were sluggish," Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. "We weren't matching their physicality."
Central A&M led 6-0 over halfway through the first quarter before a pair of Campbell free throws made it a four-point game with 3:23 left.
Senior Julia Corzine would then make it 10-2 after a pair of layups, with the second coming after Burgener intercepted a Campbell pass and hit Corzine with a bounce pass for the easy score.
The Raiders wouldn't grow their lead any further, though.
Following the layup, Sydney Richards scored her first two points with 1:36 left in the opening period after a pair of free throws before making a floater with 1:10 left to make the first quarter score of 10-6.
The quarter break didn't seem to bother the Indians' momentum, though. Neoga started the second quarter with Hakman finding sophomore Atalie Osborn for a mid-range jumper that made it 10-8.
Central A&M then responded with a quick 5-0 run to push its lead to 15-8 after junior Alana Harlow made a shot and sophomore Lyndi Woods followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing.
Hakman would then answer that 3-pointer with one of her own, as she knocked down a long-range try from the left wing to make it a 15-11 game before both teams traded baskets, ultimately leading to the Raiders taking an 18-13 lead with just over two minutes to go before halftime.
Still trying to find some kind of lift, Neoga got it when Richards hit a short baseline jumper with two minutes to go, making it a three-point game, 18-15. Richards basket was her 999th- and 1,000th-points of her career, too.
Richards' milestone basket gave the team the jolt they needed, too, as the Indians would go on a 9-0 run to close the half.
The run didn't stop, though.
Opening the second half, the Indians pushed its lead out to 14, 32-18. Brynn Richards started the second half with an elbow jumper for her only points of the game. Allison Worman then made a layup after an Allie Sampson missed 3-pointer. Campbell converted a layup after a Sydney Richards steal and made another after a Hakman missed shot, and Richards made a layup after a feed from her sister, Brynn.
It was the surge Neoga needed, but Romack knows the run wouldn't happen without a great defensive performance.
"That's what helped us score," Romack said. "We had some good looks in the first half that didn't fall, so we had good shots; they weren't going down for us, but defense is what can get you right back in that."
The Indians forced 13 Central A&M turnovers; four of the 13 were steals. Neoga also had three blocks.
However, the defense came up the biggest when they were guarding Burgener.
Sampson and Hakman had the task of guarding the shifty guard — and excelled at it.
"She's a good player; hard to guard on the drive," Romack said. "Both of those two stepped up and did an excellent job.
"They're kind of our defensive specialists."
Heading into the matchup, Hakman knew what to expect.
"Coming in, I knew she was going to be great," Hakman said. "She's always been a great player. I played her in the summer, and I guarded her, and she was quick on her feet, always changing directions, but I know how to stop people, and I always know how to read where they're going, so that's what I tried to do tonight — get on top of screens and stop her from shooting that 3-ball that she always makes."
Burgener finished with a game-high 19 points but took 29 shots to get there. She finished the night shooting 24 percent (7-of-29).
Burgener was the only Central A&M player in double-figures.
Harlow neared double figures, finishing with nine. Sophomore Holly Paradee had three points. Corzine had four, and Woods had five.
As for Neoga, aiding Sydney Richards, Hakman, Campbell, and Brynn Richards were Worman (four points), Sampson (one point), and Osborn (five points).
Where the biggest difference occurred, though, was in the rebounding category.
Neoga out-rebounded Central A&M 36-20.
Sydney Richards and Campbell each finished with double-doubles. Richards had a game-high 11 rebounds; Campbell had 10.
"I've been working on rebounding, and it's what I wanted to focus on this season," Campbell said. "I wanted to be big in the paint, boxing out big, and I showed that tonight."
Aside from those two, Brynn Richards, Worman, and Sampson had three rebounds, Hakman had four, and Osborn had two.
Meanwhile, for the Raiders, Burgener led the team in that category, with 10, to also finish with a double-double.
