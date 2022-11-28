Claire Boehm only made two shots on Friday against Effingham, but the second proved to be the most decisive.
Boehm hit a midrange shot from the corner to give Altamont (5-0) a 53-51 lead with 18.6 seconds, a score that held up until the final buzzer sounded. Boehm finished with five points — all of which came in the second half.
"I was really surprised," said Boehm on her shot. "If it weren't for my teammates the whole time, I would not have made that because I was getting down on myself because my shots were not going in, and they just kept telling me, 'Keep shooting.' So, honestly, if it wasn't for them, I don't think I would have made that shot."
Even though Boehm converted the attempt, head coach Katie Lurkins said the play wasn't necessarily for her.
Instead, it was for whoever was open.
"We know that from a defensive standpoint, the other team will focus on Grace, so we wanted to ensure that we gave her an opportunity and an opening," Lurkins said. "She's really good when she has space and room, so we didn't want to crowd her or jam her, but by doing that, the defense has to make a choice; they're either going to go single, one-on-one with her, or they're going to overload her, and they're going to leave the opposite of the court open. So, the play was drawn for whoever was open, and it worked out perfectly."
As for the Flaming Hearts (3-1), Friday was a game full of missed opportunities, most of which came in the latter stages of the contest.
After Marissa Allie made a layup with 1:30 left that tied the game, 51-51, Bria Beals rimmed out a 3-pointer on Effingham's next possession.
Madison Mapes also had a shot at the end of the game that would have tied the game, but, just like Beals' attempt, Mapes' shot also rimmed out of the basket.
"When she came across the lane, I thought she would have a chance to get the ball on the block with a mismatch," Flaming Hearts head coach Jeff Schafer said. "They didn't let her cross the lane."
Mapes finished with 15 points. She shot 3-of-8 in the second half.
Ella Niebrugge led Effingham with 18 points, shooting 2-of-3 from the floor in the second half. She hit six 3-pointers for the game.
Allie pitched in with 10 points on 2-of-2 shooting in the second half, while Saige Althoff and Beals had four.
Playing a different style without Sidney Donaldson — who injured herself earlier in the week — also hurt the Hearts.
"We run a lot through her, so we're five guards right now; we've only had 48 hours to play like that," Schafer said. "It's a style I can coach, but everybody will have injuries, so we have to deal with it."
As for Altamont, Grace Nelson led all scorers with 34 points. Kylie Osteen had seven. Peyton Osteen joined Boehm with five, and Skylie Klein had two.
"This was by far tonight our best output," Lurkins said. "Overall, we had a lot of contributors. We came out relaxed but intense. We stayed focused on defense; we executed some offensive sets that we've been struggling with in practice. We had kids hit shots at different parts throughout the game, and it's all about being a team, and we were that tonight."
Altamont also avenged last year's loss to Effingham — in the same tournament — with the win.
The Lady Indians fell 54-41.
"What we did differently was we got a year of maturity and experience, and those things showed," Lurkins said. "Four of our five games have been in single-digit margins [this year], so we're used to playing tight games. We did a good job of not panicking there when it was tied at 51. We came down and executed our inbounds play and then played solid defense where they couldn't get a programmed or choreographed shot at the end."
NEWTON 47, FLORA 40
It took a while for Newton to find its footing against Flora on Friday.
The Lady Eagles (1-4) trailed 23-19 at halftime but outscored the Wolfgals 18-6 in the third quarter to ultimately pull ahead and come away with their first win of the season in the Newton Bob Kerans Tournament. Newton won 47-40.
Lilly Kessler paced the Lady Eagles with 17 points to go along with 17 rebounds.
Kessler had seven rebounds in the first half and shot 3-of-5 from the floor.
"The first week, it was kind of slow, but this week we started coming around. Lilly came on strong," Newton head coach Brad Harris said. "We discovered everything gets easier for the other teams when Lilly is stepping up because they start focusing on her, and then our guards come alive."
One such guard was Camryn Martin, who was second on the team with 13 points to go along with five rebounds, six steals, and two assists.
Macy Barthelemy was third on the team with six points. Karasyn Martin was fourth with five to go along with two steals. Elley Bennett added four. Alexis Hetzer had four with two steals, and Emma Nadler finished with one.
As for Flora, Ava Cammon led the team with 18 points.
Lanie Carder had 10, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers in the first half that she promptly banked in; the first was at the end of the first quarter, and the second was toward the end of the second when she tried to attempt a pass.
While Cammon and Carder did the bulk of the work, others also stepped up. Mallory Myers had six points, Emma Keeling had three, Emily Fruend had two, and Maddi Eastin had one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.