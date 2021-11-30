It was a terrific golf season for both the St. Anthony boys and girls teams.
The girls finished third at the Class 1A state tournament, carding a total of 640. They shot 313 on the second day, the second-lowest score from any school in the field.
Meanwhile, the boys finished fourth at their tournament, carding a 626. They fell short of placing by eight strokes.
The girls were led by senior Ellie Wegman and junior Lauren Schwing, while the boys had junior Jonathan Willenborg pacing them. Together, all three individuals are the 2021 Effingham Daily News Boys and Girls Golfers of the Year.
JONATHAN WILLENBORG
Willenborg finished his junior season with a 38.3 average in nine-hole matches and a 76.2 average in 18-hole matches.
During a one-on-one interview, Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Willenborg questions about his routine; what his team and individual goals were heading into the season; what his strengths and weaknesses are and how he can improve in 2022, and what he believes he brings to the team.
Q: What is your routine before tournaments, during the rounds, after tournaments?
A: “I start with a lot of ‘feel’ wedge shots at the range, transition to irons, then have three drives that would hit the middle of the fairway. Then, I do short game work, focusing on the landing zone and hitting off bad lies. Then, I practice lag putting to a tee, 30-60 feet, and then I finish by making 10-straight three-foot putts. During the round, I take one ‘feel’ practice swing, stand behind the ball, and pick out a target four inches in front of the ball that lines up with the target to ensure the clubhead is square with the target. Then, I swing without any thoughts. After the round, I relaxed. I turn my mind off of golf. I turn the page to the next round.”
Q: When you came into the season, what did you want to accomplish as a team? As an individual?
A: “My season goals as a team were to improve our scoring average at every tournament and win state. My season goal as an individual was to break par in a tournament and place at state.”
Q: What is your biggest strength as a golfer? Your biggest weakness? How are you going to improve in 2022?
A: “My strength is my distance off the tee and my creativity around the greens. My weakness is my consistency with irons and hitting greens in regulation. What I need to improve on is my mental game. I have to stay in the moment and not focus on my score. Also, consistently doing Coach Zaccari’s putting drills all spring and summer.”
Q: How do you think you make the team better?
A: “My positive attitude and vocal leadership. I’m a talker on the course and I think that keeps people relaxed. I pick up and encourage my teammates after a bad round.”
LAUREN SCHWING
Schwing finished her junior season with a 39.4 scoring average.
At the state tournament, she carded a 78 on the first day and a 75 on the second, good for 13th-place overall.
During a one-on-one interview, Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Schwing questions about what keeps her motivated; why golf was the sport of her choosing; how her dad, Gunner, has motivated her, and what her thoughts were on this past season and how she can improve.
Q: What keeps you motivated as a golfer?
A: “I guess I’m very goal-oriented. Golf is so difficult and even when you have a great round, you still can think of holes where you could have done better. It motivates me to try to improve every round. I have always wanted to play golf in college, too, so I constantly have to focus on trying and reaching that goal.”
Q: Has this always been your sport of choice? Why?
A: “I played basketball and volleyball through grade school and junior high. I enjoyed both sports, but golf was always my favorite. It’s fun being outside and every hole on every course provides some unique challenge. I love the individual aspect of the sport. It’s up to me to try and get better. I don’t have a team to rely on.”
Q: How has your dad pushed you as a golfer?
A: “My dad has always been my biggest supporter and I owe all my successes to him. He is always by my side, pushing me to do better. I’m not sure how many dads sit and watch hours of film to try and figure out how to perfect my golf swing. He is the reason I have learned the value of hard work. I am so grateful to have him in my corner. Because of him, I am the player I am today.”
Q: What were your thoughts on your season? What can you do to improve for your senior season?
A: “I had so much fun playing with my teammates this season. I’m very proud of our third-place finish at state. I enjoyed every minute of it. I am looking forward to the next season. I still have a lot to work on and improve upon, but I’m excited to see how the next season will turn out.”
ELLIE WEGMAN
Wegman finished her final season on the links with a scoring average of 39.6
During her senior season, Wegman helped guide her team to its 13th regional championship and first state appearance since 2017.
Yet, even with all that success, Wegman’s grandest moment may have come on the second day of the state tournament when she fired an even-par 72 that sparked the team into third place.
During a one-on-one interview, Effingham Daily News Sports Editor Alex Wallner asked Wegman questions about that day and when she knew she was going to have a great round; her thought process after not playing well on Day 1; how her sister, Ava — who placed in a tie for 12th at the state tournament her senior year in 2018 — pushed her, and what she wanted to accomplish during her senior year.
Q: How did your sister push you as a golfer when you were younger?
A: “Ava always brought me to the country club and would make me practice until she was done. This would be driving to Mattoon, getting two hours worth of lessons, and then staying later to practice more. She always made me practice, whether I wanted to or not.”
Q: Heading into your senior year, what did you want to accomplish? Do you think you accomplished it?
A: “I was hoping to finish my senior season with a positive ending since I knew I didn’t want to play in college. I was very pleased with the finish.”
Q: You’re at the state tournament and the first day doesn’t go your way; what do you do to keep your mind focused after a bad round?
A: “Honestly, I was super annoyed. I haven’t played that bad since freshman year. Playing badly on the first day made me get out of my head and stop focusing so much. I always play best when I’m not too worried about every shot.”
Q: When did you know you were going to have a good round on Day 2?
A: “I knew after the tee shot on my first hole. I could just tell there wasn’t much that was going to go wrong that day. Apparently, I had just saved all my good shots for Day 2.”
