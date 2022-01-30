Immediately after Altamont High School’s 48-41 victory over St. Anthony in the championship game of the 86th Annual National Trail Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament Saturday night, someone asked about the significance of the outcome from the perspective of an Altamont alumnus.
For starters, there is the fact that Altamont, a charter member of the conference, is still known as “Altamont.”
School consolidations and sports cooperatives have altered the landscape of the NTC, and such arrangements have been key to helping the conference survive.
So be glad for them.
But if you can go to a high school basketball game in 2022 and still see your hometown emblazoned on the front of a basketball jersey, do not take it for granted.
Next, beware of three words: The Enlow Center.
That is where Altamont and St. Anthony will meet once again, this time on the Bulldogs’ home floor, on February 15. St. Anthony has long been a heavyweight in local and area basketball circles, and one can guess that the Bulldogs will be highlighting that date on their calendar and counting the days until Altamont comes calling for the rematch.
Additionally, given that Altamont and St. Anthony have now met for the NTC Tournament championship in four of the last five years, perhaps an Altamont fan cannot help but take notice of the transition both head coaches have made.
Both John Niebrugge (Altamont) and Cody Rincker (St. Anthony) went from rookie coaches to seasoned veterans and are now in their 10th seasons at their respective schools.
Ultimately, though, an Altamont alum — especially one who understands the rarity of victories over St. Anthony — has to be pleased with the effort made by the kids Saturday night who brought Altamont its seventh NTC Tournament championship in 86 years. That included a 23-19 rebounding edge on the evening and a 10-for-13 showing at the foul line in the fourth quarter while leading the contest in wire-to-wire fashion.
In the long history of boys’ basketball games between Altamont and St. Anthony, which dates to the late 1940s, St. Anthony has won approximately 85 to 90 percent of all such contests.
That is domination, and there is no getting around it. But it’s also the context that helps the current Altamont squad realize the significance of its victory over the Bulldogs, especially in the pressure cooker, the conference tournament.
Altamont fans might hope that the current situation proves to be a repeat of what happened eight years ago when Altamont defeated St. Anthony in the title game before beating the Bulldogs in a regular-season matchup at the Enlow Center two weeks later.
St. Anthony fans, however, might respond with a smile and a nod of the head, gently reminding fans of what happened at the Nokomis Regional that year when the Bulldogs went coast-to-coast for a buzzer-beating layup which ended Altamont’s season.
But, as Altamont players, coaches, and fans can attest, it’s difficult to win the NTC Tournament, and it’s an especially tall order to do so by beating St. Anthony.
That is why Saturday’s triumph was significant, and it’s also why the upcoming rematch should make for one of the most anticipated games of the final week of the regular season.
