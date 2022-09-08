Bria Beals had her all-around game working for her against Taylorville Tuesday night.
The sophomore finished with three kills, one ace, one blocked shot, and six digs in the Flaming Hearts straight-set loss.
“She was on tonight,” Effingham head coach Theresa Vogt said. “Bria’s been working hard in practice about extending her reach to the height of her max, and results are coming out.”
Aside from Beals, strong play from sophomore Saige Althoff and freshman Berkley Pullen also helped the Hearts.
Althoff finished with four kills, while Pullen had eight assists and four digs.
“It’s just something different,” Vogt said. “We’ve lost the last two games, so we decided to change something up because it wasn’t working. So, we bring Saige in there, and she’s just a little bit bigger of a block, and a lot of people put their big people on the outside to block, so we decided we’re going to put the girl who jumped the highest over there, and Berkley brings a little fresh energy to it.”
While Beals, Althoff, and Pullen helped provide the electricity, Effingham (1-3, 0-2 Apollo Conference) as a team struggled to put two sets together once again.
“It comes from a lot of inexperience,” Vogt said. “After losing the first set, it’s hard to get back out there, power through it, and get through the second set right away. I think our energy after we lose a hard-fought battle and we lose that close of a game. It’s hard for them to get back in, thinking they can still hang.”
The Hearts lost the first set 25-23, despite leading through the latter stages of it.
Taylorville opened the set with a 10-5 lead before Effingham roared back, eventually taking an 11-10 advantage after a block that forced a Taylorville timeout.
That same momentum that the Hearts rode into the timeout didn’t go away either.
Effingham led 19-14 following a Raegan Boone kill before Taylorville rallied off four-straight kills to pull to within one point of the lead, 19-18.
Back-to-back kills by Olivia Katt and Sidney Donaldson would then make it 21-18, but Taylorville never went away, eventually tying the set, 22-22, before closing it out by rallying off three of the following four points to win.
“We get complacent. We think we have it and can coast to the end, but we can’t,” Vogt said. “We got to finish on our hits. We don’t play to win; we play not to lose.”
Effingham would then follow up that deflating first set loss with a lopsided second set defeat, losing 25-12, trailing 20-8 and 22-9 at two different points during it.
“We started playing timid, and we started hitting,” Vogt said. “In the first game, nobody hit in the negatives; everybody was positive because we were coming out, swinging, and being aggressive and keeping them on their toes. Then, in the second game, we started to play scared and started tipping and tried to be fancy, stuff we shouldn’t do; we need to go out and hit the ball.”
