Tessa Philpot tasted her first head coaching victory two days before the Altamont Varsity Volleyball Tournament, only hoping for more to come.
She — and the Lady Indians — would achieve just that, battling to the championship match before falling to Armstrong in three sets.
After the match, Philpot said she was happy with her team's fight despite several issues that she will need to address.
"I'm proud of the way they fought. There are moments, though, where they just mentally shut down, which killed us," Philpot said. "They would make errors and then dwell on those errors. Also, with our serve-receive, for some reason, we have this deal where we get in a serve-receive rut, and we stay stuck while the other team gets point-after-point. But, minus those things, the effort my ladies showed today; I couldn't be more proud of that."
The Lady Indians opened the tournament by tying Greenville in their opening match. Altamont won the first set 24-22 and lost the second 15-21. The tournament guidelines state that no match during the pool play round will go to a third set, with each set ending at 21.
Following the tie, the Lady Indians responded with back-to-back straight-set victories, first defeating eventual champion Armstrong (22-20, 21-19) and then Heritage (21-14, 21-15).
With their two victories and one draw, the Lady Indians earned themselves the No. 1 seed heading into tournament play, where they first matched up with Nokomis — who played its pool play contest at Altamont Grade School.
The Lady Indians opened the match in dominating fashion, winning 25-13, highlighted by Altamont being the beneficiary of 14 errors on the Nokomis side.
While the first set was one-sided, the second set was not.
Nokomis and Altamont battled to the very end, with neither team being able to hang on to a lead.
The Lady Indians led by as many as six points before Nokomis battled back, eventually tying the set, 18-18.
Altamont, though, rallied off seven of the following 11 points to take the match 25-22 and advance to the championship.
However, Armstrong wouldn't let the home team win a second-straight meeting.
Armstrong took the first set 22-15, with Philpot noticing that her team wasn't playing at their usual style, which she addressed in-between sets.
"I told them we weren't playing at our pace; we were moving in concrete," Philpot said. "Our feet were stuck, and we couldn't get the ball up on serve-receive. Our swings, we weren't swinging all the way through; it was like we'd stop at the top and then snap, it wasn't one fluid motion, so I reminded them that we had to play at our pace."
Whatever Philpot told them during that brief intermission would show on the court as Altamont won the second set 25-22, forcing a decisive third set.
Peyton Osteen started the third with an ace to make it 1-0. Altamont then tacked on another point shortly after to make it 2-0 before Armstrong rallied off the following three points to take a 3-2 advantage.
Altamont then answered with a three-point swing to make it 5-3 before Armstrong rallied off seven of the following eight points to make it 10-6, forcing Philpot to call a timeout.
Only needing five points to earn the championship, Armstrong eventually got just that but not without a fight.
The Lady Indians cut the lead down to as much as two points, 13-11, and then once more, at 14-12, before Armstrong put the game away, winning the set 15-12.
STULTS, SYFERT LEAD CUMBERLAND TO THIRD-PLACE SHOWING
Aside from Altamont's successful tournament, Cumberland head coach Kylee Booth was also pleased with her team's effort.
The Lady Pirates finished the tournament 3-1-1. In pool play, Cumberland defeated Vandalia in straight sets (21-10, 21-15) and Cerro Gordo in straight sets (21-17, 23-21) and tied with Nokomis after losing the first set 16-21 and winning the second 21-17.
Cumberland then lost in the first match of pool play to eventual champion Armstrong in three sets (22-25, 25-18, 12-15) before earning third place after defeating Nokomis in three sets (16-25, 25-17, 15-9).
"They played well today. We had a few ups and downs, but overall, we saw a lot of improvement from the beginning," Lady Pirates head coach Kylee Booth said. "Our communication is better. Our passing has improved; we're passing more on-target, and our footwork, moving on the court, and defense is a lot stronger now than what it was just two weeks ago, so overall, I'm really happy with their performance."
Megan Yaw finished the tournament with 31 assists, two aces, and 16 digs. McKenzie Matteson had two kills, two blocks, and 10 digs. Emi Stierwalt had 30 assists, four kills, two blocks, four aces, and 32 digs. Isabel Martinez had three aces and five digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had 14 kills and seven blocks. Chaney Thornton had three assists, one kill, 10 blocks, four aces, and 41 digs, and Ashton Coleman had one assist, 13 kills, and two digs.
The two that Booth was more impressed with, though, were two starters that saw court time during the Lady Pirates sectional final run one season ago.
Kennedy Stults finished with 23 kills, four blocks, 11 aces, and 27 digs, while Kendyn Syfert — an Effingham Daily News All-Area First Team selection one season ago — finished with one assist, 25 kills, five blocks, one ace, and 54 digs.
"They leave it on the court," Booth said. "They tasted success last year, know what success is like, and leave everything they have on the floor. It's nice to have that leadership on the team."
So far this season, Stults has totaled 44 kills, 19 aces, 56 digs, one assist, and five blocks, while Syfert has totaled two assists, 47 kills, seven blocks, 71 digs, and six aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.