Getting the opportunity to step foot on a Major League Baseball field as an amateur has a euphoric feeling, and two local high school teams felt just that on Sunday afternoon.
The Altamont and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg baseball teams played an amateur game at Busch Stadium. Both National Trail Conference foes ended the game by time limit with a 4-4 tie.
Several players discussed the privilege of playing on the same field as some of the greatest baseball players in the world today, along with countless Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers.
“It was one amazing experience,” said Jacob Gracey, a senior for the Hatchets. “I’ve grown up watching the Cardinals play on the field; I never thought I’d get the chance to play, so it was amazing.”
Gavan Wernsing — another senior for WSS who will continue playing baseball at Southwestern Illinois College in the fall — added, “It was fun to play with the boys one last time and be on the big stage.”
Every player on both rosters got to step foot on the turf and get a chance to dig into the batter’s box as they looked out into a stadium that is typically full on most nights while family and friends cheered them on.
It was a moment that senior Sam Vonderheide will never forget, even though, to him, it was more memorable to play one last game with his friends and classmates.
“It meant a lot because it was our first time getting back with the team. It was nice seeing all the guys. It was our best game, and [it was great] getting to play at one of the best stadiums in the country,” Vonderheide said.
Every senior for each team started the game for their respective sides.
Colin Kinkelaar of WSS — who was in a car accident two years ago that led to doctors amputating his leg — got to play second base for the first time since the horrific moment.
“First time playing second base since the accident; that was a big moment for me,” Kinkelaar said. “Baseball has always been my passion, so being able to play second base again was a big moment. I want to thank Coach [Harmeier] for giving me that opportunity.”
Kinkelaar struck out in his first at-bat before reaching on an error on a pop fly in his second.
“I was just happy to be there,” Kinkelaar said. “I was trying to put the ball in play and make things happen. It didn’t work out that way, but I was still thrilled that I could be there, and I had a smile on my face the entire time; reaching base at Busch was a great moment for me, and I’ll remember that forever.”
Graham Kasey started on the mound for WSS, while Wernsing was at first, and Vonderheide was at third. Juniors Austin Wittenberg and Jordan Wittenberg were the shortstop and catcher, respectively.
Gracey patrolled left field to start the game, while Brody Beals was in center field, and Lance Lankow was in right field.
Gracey pitched later on in the contest, too.
“Another amazing experience. If I had been told I was pitching at the beginning of the season, I would have said you were crazy — there’s no way,” Gracey said. “But, Coach Harmeier did it, and that was great.”
As for Altamont, two seniors that started were Tyler Robbins and Hayden Siebert.
Robbins — a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan — was “excited” about being the starting pitcher.
“I was excited before the game, knowing that growing up and watching all the players and pitchers on that mound and then being able to go out there and play the game on the same field as my favorite players,” Robbins said.
Siebert felt the same way, starting at his natural position — shortstop — before transitioning to the mound and then behind the plate.
“I don’t pitch, and you saw how that ended,” Siebert laughed. “At shortstop, I just love playing short; it’s a natural fit for me, and then catching. I was scared because I haven’t caught since middle school, and without having a cup in, that made it 10 times worse.”
Mason Winn also started — he was the extra hitter on the lineup card — and scored the first run after an RBI single by Nathan Shepard in the fifth inning.
“It was a great feeling,” said Winn on scoring the first run. “Coming across the third-base line and scoring for the Altamont Indians; touching the same plate that Albert [Pujols], Yadi [Molina] and all the famous Cardinals did before me.”
It wasn’t only memorable to the players, though.
Altamont head coach Alan Whitt also had a grand time. It was Whitt’s first time on the field at Busch Stadium.
What Whitt was happier to do, though, was stand in the third-base coaches’ box and take it all in.
“I was out there in the second inning, and I finally just told myself to take a look around,” Whitt said. “You look up at the stands and imagine 35,000-40,000 people sitting there, yelling, screaming and cheering for your team. It was overwhelming.
“It was always my dream, probably even more than most of these boys.”
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg assistant coach Jeremy Kinkelaar shared that sentiment, too, even though he had the chance to live that experience when he was in high school nearly 30 years ago for St. Anthony.
“It was an amazing experience. Thirty years ago, it was St. Anthony and Effingham,” Jeremy said. “I remember everyone getting to play and the original AstroTurf being hot and fast, but everyone getting to play was extra fun.”
Nothing quite topped how Jeremy’s season ended Sunday, though.
“Everything wrapped into one yesterday; it was just an incredible day,” Jeremy said. “It was Father’s Day, but being able to be on the field with the baseball team, the seniors and Colin, are you kidding me? It was incredible.”
