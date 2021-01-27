The Illinois High School Association and its Board of Directors met Wednesday to determine schedules for all remaining athletics in the 2020-2021 school year.
Boys and girls basketball can start immediately and will run through March 13. Teams must have a minimum of seven practices before allowed to compete in a contest, lowered from the 12 practices the IHSA had in its press release Friday following the governor’s speech. There will be no State Series for basketball.
“We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today’s announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago. I recognize that many schools and coaches could likely offer a tweak here or there that would have, in their opinion, made it ‘better’ for their school or sport.
“Our Board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors. They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions today are a positive step for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our students. We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year.”
Basketball is cleared to play in just three regions in Illinois, Region 6 being one. However, Chicago Public Schools and St. Louis suburbs are still waiting to move to the proper designation to be able to be cleared.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts boys basketball team will begin its season Saturday when the Vandalia Vandals come to town.
“There’s just gonna be lots of things different this year than what we’re used to” said Effingham Athletic Director Dave Woltman.
“We have said from day one that if and when we were allowed to play again this year, the situation would be fluid,” said Anderson. “We don’t feel great about the notion of some schools falling behind based on their Region’s status, but also recognize that we are running out of time and can’t afford to hold back the Regions that can play.”
Soccer, deemed moderate-risk by the IHSA, can begin practices on March 1, and will end on April 17. Soccer also will have no State Series and must have a minimum of seven practices.
Football can bein practices on March 3 and run through April 24. The first game for football teams will be on March 19.
Volleyball can begin practices on March 8 and run until April 24 and also must have seven practices before a contest and will also have no State Series.
Wrestling has been moved to the spring, when practices will begin April 19 and run though June 12 with no State Series.
There could be crossover, as baseball and softball are slated to begin practices April 5, despite sports like football and volleyball going up to April 24. However, a State Series for two sports has not yet been ruled out.
However, in a Q&A with Anderson following the press release, Anderson stated that players that are playing football and plan to play baseball immediately after, that player wouldn’t need to have a certain amount of days of practice under their belt and that they could play in a football contest one day and a baseball contest the very next day, if deemed acceptable by the coach.
“The Board wants to do everything in their power to prevent spring sports from going two consecutive years with no postseason IHSA play,” said Anderson. “There are obviously no guarantees, as risk levels by sport and local region mitigation statuses will factor significantly. Postseason could mean being limited to a Regional or Sectional level of competition, but we have not ruled out the idea of playing a full state tournament in these traditional spring sports if possible. The overwhelming feedback we have heard from athletic directors and coaches was that returning to play in all sports should be the main goal.”
Because transition time from one sport to another will be short, the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) issued a statement reminding all student-athletes, coaches, and schools on the importance of acclimatization.
“The IHSA SMAC reminds member schools that student-athletes may need additional conditioning in order to participate in a full schedule this season. In addition to season/practice requirements, care needs to be given to each student’s individual acclimation as they return to play.
“When building schedules, attention needs to be given to academic pressure, changes from in-person to remote learning, changes between tiers of mitigation, time spent traveling to events, appropriate time to practice/learn the sport between games, etc. to ensure the student experience truly enhances the academic day.”
Following the meeting, the Board of Directors issued the following statement on the information that came from today’s meeting.
“Unprecedented circumstances create extraordinary decisions. The IHSA Board of Directors faced one of the most difficult decisions in the Association’s 100-plus year history today. Please know that we did so with great diligence, empathy, and understanding. There were an immense number of factors that went into today’s decisions. We knew there would be obstacles no matter what we decided. Whether those hurdles included overlapping seasons for multi-sport athletes, equity between sports, preseason acclimatization guidelines, the prioritization of spring sports, facility conflicts for schools, officiating, and that is just naming a few.
“Please know that each potential roadblock was recognized and given consideration. The IHSA membership, like our state, is incredibly large and diverse. Each Board member brought different concerns to the table that impacted their own school or region differently. There was never going to be a one-size fits all solution to playing 25 sports seasons in a little over four months. What did occur was collaboration and camaraderie. Each Board member may not have been able to have all of their specific concerns addressed, but we worked together to produce a schedule and plan that we believe will work for our student-athletes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.