The Wooden Shoes of Teutopolis used a hat trick from Kaleb Bannick to help defeat the Altamont Indians Tuesday.
“Our forwards all played well today,” said Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt. “Kaleb was always getting in those dangerous positions.”
The first goal came at the 17 minute mark, when Bannick scored off a cross on the ground from Alex Deters to jump out to a 1-0 lead.
Altamont had back-to-back quality chances at the 24 minute mark, but the first show was wide of the net while the header was saved.
With just five minutes remaining in the half, the Wooden Shoes managed to double the lead when Bannick scored on a header via cross off a free kick from Noah Hemmen.
In the second half, the Wooden Shoes wore the Indians down with the physical play and consistent ball movement, forcing the Indians to be on defense much of the game.
“I think our midfield played a lot better,” Wendt said. “They were getting the ball our of trouble in our defensive third and really good transition into the attacking third. We were all over, winning a lot of the 50/50 balls.
Altamont head coach Jeff Walton wasn’t happy with the team’s pace of play to that point in the match.
“Anytime we had the ball, we looked to go quick,” Walton said. “We did not settle in and get the ball to the corner to look for our cross or getting ourselves long throw ins or corners.
“We had to slow down our pace to slow them down. That’s all we were doing was playing defense. If that’s all you do the whole match, any team is going to wear you out, and they just got to us.”
Three minutes into the second half, Deters punched one in to raise the lead to 3-0.
Four minutes later, Bannick completed his hat trick on a header just three minutes later.
At the 24 minute mark, center midfielder Jack Poekler got in on the scoring action off a header to go up 5-0.
A tap in goal from Littame Alessio Bucciarelli put the Wooden Shoes up 6-0 and would go on to win by the same score.
What made things tough for the Indians was that the way they like to play, playing off of crosses, corner kicks and throw ins, is that Teutopolis plays and looks to control the pace playing the same way.
“That’s something that’s hard to make up for,” Walton said. “They’re looking for the same kind of offense we’re looking for.”
Up next, the Indians will travel to take on Carlyle after falling to them 6-3 earlier in the season. The Indians fall to 1-4-2 on the season.
The Wooden Shoes improve to 6-2 and will travel to take on Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at 10 a.m. Saturday.
