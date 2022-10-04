They're back again.
For the 19th time in school history, the St. Anthony boys' golf team is heading to the state tournament.
The Bulldogs fired a four-person score of 307 at a Class 1A Sectional at Effingham Country Club, defeating the second-best team (Litchfield) by 25 strokes. Alton Marquette finished third in the event with a team score of 338.
"They did what they were supposed to do," St. Anthony head coach Phil Zaccari said. "They know it. We had a few little hiccups, but our depth came through, and they took care of the course."
St. Anthony has now won eight sectional championships, the last coming in 2012.
"I always look at sectionals as first-and-10 and move on. We qualified; we want to get to state; that is the goal," Zaccari said. "If we win a sectional, it's gravy. So, this is gravy."
Freshman Coen Pennington and senior Jonathan Willenborg tied for the best score on the team, firing three-over-par 75s.
Pennington finished with a one-under-par 35 on the front nine, highlighted by an eagle on the seventh hole.
"I had 100 to the green, so I opened up the face with my 54-degree wedge, slid across it, and I knew it was right at it, but I didn't know it was going to go in," Pennington said.
As for Willenborg, he fired a one-over-par 37 on the front nine, birding the fifth hole. He then shot a two-over-par 38 on the back nine with a birdie on the 18th.
"I got off to a rocky start," Willenborg said. "I was plus-two through three and was a little frustrated, but I used that anger to my advantage and hit some good tee balls. Got a birdie to drop, and then it was smooth sailing from there."
Willenborg added that going to state for the second-straight season means a lot to him.
"I put in a lot of work this summer on my own; my whole team has put in a lot of work, and we've been playing every day together," Willenborg said. "I'm happy to see everyone play well."
Also heading to state for the second-straight year is junior Lane Ludwig, who carded the third-best score with a four-over-par 76, while junior Preston Phillips — who heads to state with a team for the first time — fired a nine-over-par 81 for the fourth-best score.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were sophomore Joey Trupiano and senior Michael Martelli's 14-over-par 86s. Both individuals medaled at a Class 1A Regional at Quail Creek.
"That's how golf is," Zaccari said. "One guy can shoot 90 one day and 72 the next. That's the kind of team we have and the kind of team we've been. They got into a little funk but bounced back pretty well."
Both Martelli and Trupiano will look to rebound at the state finals starting Friday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, Illinois.
Prairie Vista is a par-72 golf course that stretches over 6,400 yards from the blue tee boxes.
Unlike most courses, though, Prairie Vista almost feels like a second home for St. Anthony. The Bulldogs have already played the course once during the season and several other times over the summer.
"That's the big thing," Zaccari said. "This journey started at state last year. Our seniors went, 'If our goal is to get back to state and do well, we want to play this course often. So, we went out and played it in June and then played it again in July. Then we played tournaments in August, and we played a practice round already. The whole goal is to learn, and the big thing about Prairie Vista is the greens and taking the extra time to putt and learn those greens and play those holes and figure it out. I hope that's going to be to our benefit."
When the Bulldogs arrive at the course for their first round, they will be looking for the program's fifth state championship and first since 2018 — something Zaccari knows his team has been aiming for since the summer.
"We've almost nearly accomplished it, but we haven't yet. It's the next step," Zaccari said. "Now, we'll let state take care of itself, and we'll go from there."
The Bulldogs will tee off with Elmhurst IC Catholic and Monticello Friday, with all players starting on the front nine.
Martelli tees off at 9:24 a.m. with Kenny Jones (Elmhurst) and Luke Kappes (Monticello). Trupiano tees off at 9:33 a.m. with PJ Wisniewski (Elmhurst) and Connor Kunitz (Monticello). Phillips tees off at 9:42 a.m. with Luke Tardiff (Elmhurst) and Andrew Neef (Monticello). Ludwig tees off at 9:51 a.m. with Nick Zanoni (Elmhurst) and Maddux Quick (Monticello). Willenborg tees off at 10 a.m. with Zazz Atendido (Elmhurst) and Kross Reynolds (Monticello), and Pennington tees off at 10:09 a.m. with Jann Atendido (Elmhurst) and Will Ross (Monticello).
Altamont's Avery Jarhaus tees off at 9:33 a.m. with Aidan McFadden (Anna-Jonesboro) and Kollin Kelsey (Mt. Carmel). They start on the back nine.
Jarhaus fired a final round of 82 Monday. He earned a spot at state after finishing in the top three of a five-person playoff.
"It means everything," said Jarhaus on advancing to state. "It was one of my goals to start the year; achieving it means a lot."
Other local individuals who did not qualify were Newton's Grant Fulton (121) and Teutopolis' Kole Ohnesorge (102), and Ethan Thoele (84).
