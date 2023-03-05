NEWTON — For the third time in his five years at the helm, Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder will coach a team in the super-sectionals.
The Wooden Shoes defeated Lawrenceville, 61-54, on Friday night at Newton High School to win a Class 2A sectional championship and advance to a Class 2A super-sectional against Pinckneyville at the Banterra Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
Teutopolis led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 30-24 at halftime.
Wooden Shoes' junior Joey Niebrugge opened the game with a pair of free throws.
Indians' sophomore Maddox Pargin then hit a midrange shot with 5:09 to go before junior Garrett Gaddis hit a corner three-pointer that gave Teutopolis a 5-2 advantage with 4:50 left.
Lawrenceville sophomore Parker Bryce Hardiman followed with a three-pointer to tie the game before junior Bryant Jenkins added a three of his own to make it 8-5 with 3:20 left.
Niebrugge then got his floater to go down to cut the deficit to one before making one of his two free throws to tie the game at eight apiece.
Jenkins, though, responded with another three-pointer to unbreak the tie before senior James Niebrugge converted a driving layup to cut the deficit to one point once again.
Gaddis then came up with a steal and converted a layup to make it 12-11 with 1:32 left before James Niebrugge hit a midrange shot that increased the Shoes lead to 14-11.
Indians' senior Leyton Ivers then scored the following four points for Lawrenceville before Teutopolis went on a 5-0 run to make it a four-point game, 19-15. Gaddis hit a three-pointer and Joey Niebrugge converted a layup to make the score.
However, the Indians would respond in the exact same fashion, going on a 5-0 run to retake the lead, 20-19.
Another three-pointer from Jenkins later in the frame then made it a two-point game, 23-21, before Ivers rebounded a missed Jenkins shot and put it back in to make it a four-point contest.
Lawrenceville wasn't done there, though.
Following the rebound putback, junior Landon Sanders hit a three-pointer to make it 28-21 with 1:59 left.
The Indians ended the first half shooting 11-of-27 from the floor (41 percent) and 6-of-14 (43 percent) from three-point range.
Meanwhile, the Shoes shot 36 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three.
Both of those numbers would increase for Teutopolis come the second half.
Gaddis was one reason why.
The sharpshooting left-hander finished with a game-high 23 points and connected on six of his eight three-pointers.
Overall, Teutopolis shot 45 percent from the floor for the game and 50 percent from three. They shot 55 percent in the second half and 67 percent from behind the arc.
Aside from Gaddis, though, Joey Niebrugge and James Niebrugge each added 13 points. Senior Caleb Siemer finished with 11 and senior Brendan Niebrugge had one.
