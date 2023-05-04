ALTAMONT — There's always a first for everything.
That was the case for the St. Anthony boys and girls track and field teams on Tuesday evening in Altamont as both of the Bulldogs' programs won the National Trail Conference Track and Field Meet.
However, even though both teams won, both trophies told two different stories.
The boys won by a narrow margin of three points; the girls won going away.
On the boys' side, senior Max Sager won the 400-meter dash after a time of 54.3 seconds.
Senior Griffen Elder won the 800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter events. He ran the 800 in 2:05.01, the 1600 in 5:08 and the 3200 in 11:23.6.
Senior Conlan Walsh also took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 44.2 seconds.
Three St. Anthony relay teams also picked up victories.
The 4x200-meter relay team of sophomore Connor Croy, freshmen Ronan Bailey and Luis Gonazlez and junior Elliott Frisbie won in 1:45.9. The 4x400 team of seniors Giovanni Bucio, Walsh and Elder and Frisbie won in 3:45.2 and the 4x800 team of juniors James Emmerich and Aidan Braunecker and Frisbie and Bucio won in 9:48.9.
Sophomore Calvin Sudkamp also took home the lone win in field events for St. Anthony, winning the high jump after setting a personal record of 1.88 meters.
Overall, the Bulldogs ended the meet with 186 points. Altamont was second with 183; Brownstown/St. Elmo was third with 53; Neoga was fourth with 35; Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was fifth with 30; North Clay was sixth with 25; Dieterich was seventh with 18 and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was eighth with 12.
As for the girls' side, St. Anthony finished with 208 points. Brownstown/St. Elmo was second with 106 points; Neoga was third with 57; Altamont was fourth with 51.5; Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was fifth with 51; North Clay was sixth with 36.5 and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was seventh with eight.
Junior Emma Helmink picked up a win in the 800-meter run at 2:55.6.
Junior Stacie Vonderheide won the 1600-meter run in 6:07.
Freshman Mollie Slifer won the 3200-meter run in 13:54.2.
Freshman Liv Hoene won the 100-meter- and 300-meter hurdles in 17.4 and 50.7 seconds, respectively.
The 4x100-meter relay team of senior Erin Stewart, Hoene, sophomore Anna Greene and junior Maggie Moeller won in 53.8 seconds. The 4x200-meter relay team of Stewart, junior Grace Niebrugge, freshman Audrey LaSarge and Hoene won in 1:57.8 and the 4x800 team of Helmink, freshman Jada Carpenter, senior Rilie Willenborg and Vonderheide won in 12:26.7.
Junior Allison Geen also picked up one of three field event victories for St. Anthony, winning the pole vault after clearing 2.90 meters. Moeller won the long jump at 4.37 meters and Niebrugge won the triple jump after setting a personal record of 9.55 meters.
Below are the results from each event.
BOYS
100m — 1. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 11.4; 2. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 11.9; 3. Dalton Roedl, Altamont, 12.0; 4. Mason Byers, North Clay, 12.0; 5. Adam Rudibaugh, St. Anthony, 12.6; 6. Isaac Taylor, CHBC, 12.7; 7. Rylan Eaton, Neoga, 12.9; 8. Colton Ward, BSE, 13.0; 9. Brayden Neece, Neoga, 13.1; 10. Jaxon Donaldson, CHBC, 13.2; 11. Heath Westendorf, WSS, 13.4; 12. Johnathon Robinson, WSS, 13.5; 13. Trey Gannon, BSE, 14.3.
200m — 1. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 23.8; 2. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 24.3; 3. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 24.9; 4. Dalton Roedl, Altamont, 25.1; 5. Adam Rudibaugh, St. Anthony, 25.7; 6. John Cook, WSS, 26.7; 7. Max Wehrle, BSE, 27.4; 8. Colton Ward, BSE, 27.8; 9. Henry Vonderheide, WSS, 28.2; 10. Tanner Koester, Neoga, 31.8.
400m — 1. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 54.3; 2. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 56.1; 3. Garrett Schultz, Altamont, 56.2; 4. Mason Byers, North Clay, 56.5; 5. Drake Richards, CHBC, 56.9; 6. Blayke Brownlee, BSE, 56.9; 7. Lucas Powell, BSE, 58.5; 8. Evan Petzing, WSS, 1:01.7; 9. Rylan Eaton, Neoga, 1:03.4; 10. Trey Gannon, BSE, 1:07; 11. Michael Teague, North Clay, 1:08.
800m — 1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 2:05.1; 2. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 2:12.1; 3. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 2:17.4; 4. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 2:24.1; 5. Brett Matusus, Neoga, 2:28.6; 6. Demario Ledbetter, BSE, 2:28.8; 7. Domenic Shick, BSE, 2:31; 8. Andrew Ellersick, Altamont, 2:53.3.
1600m — 1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 5:08; 2. Julius Ramos, St. Anthony, 5:16; 3. Lucas Keller, Neoga, 5:20; 4. Zane Groves, North Clay, 5:25; 5. August Cosart, CHBC, 5:30; 6. Brett Matusus, Neoga, 5:35; 7. Cyrus Calhoun, WSS, 5:40; 8. Juan Fulk, Altamont, 6:12; 9. Andrew Ellersick, Altamont, 7:00.
3200m — 1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 11:23.6; 2. Julius Ramos, St. Anthony, 11:24.3; 3. August Cosart, CHBC, 11:52.5; 4. Cyrus Calhoun, WSS, 13:26.4; 5. Juan Fulk, Altamont, 13:35.4; 6. Lane Spring, Altamont, 16:18.8.
110m hurdles — 1. Lowell Wilhour, BSE, 17.4; 2. Kamryn Wolfert, Altamont, 18.7; 3. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 18.8; 4. Evan Meyer, St. Anthony, 20.0; 5. Weston Miller, North Clay, 20.0.
300m hurdles — 1. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 44.2; 2. Lowell Wilhour, BSE, 44.8; 3. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 46.7; 4. Kamryn Wolfert, Altamont, 47.6; 5. Evan Meyer, St. Anthony, 48.1; 6. Weston Miller, North Clay, 50.3.
4x100 — 1. Altamont, 46.9; 2. St. Anthony, 48.5; 3. BSE, 51.6.
4x200 — 1. St. Anthony, 1:45.9; 2. Altamont, 1:46.4; 3. Neoga, 1:46.5; 4. WSS, 1:54.0; 5. BSE, 1:57.4.
4x400 — 1. St. Anthony, 3:45.2; 2. Altamont, 3:59.0; 3. BSE, 4:07.5; 4. Neoga, 4:11.2; 5. WSS, 4:18.8.
4x800 — 1. St. Anthony 9:48.9; 2. Neoga, 10:22.5; 3. BSE, 10:45.9; 4. Altamont, 11:10.4.
Shot Put — 1. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 14.33; 2. Trenten Monet, CHBC, 12.23; 3. Brock Wendling, Altamont, 11.44; 4. Nick Poston, St. Anthony, 11.42; 5. Maddox Wiedman, St. Anthony, 10.73; 6. Gage Hart, CHBC, 9.89; 7. Carter Davis, Neoga, 9.75; 8. Brayden Neece, Neoga, 9.22; 9. Keegan Ward, BSE, 8.62; 10. Hayden Pittman, North Clay, 7.70; 11. Andrew Will, WSS, 7.37; 12. Logan Gammon, BSE, 5.51.
Discus — 1. Trenten Monet, CHBC, 38.19; 2. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 37.90; 3. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 30.42; 4. Nick Poston, St. Anthony, 29.74; 5. Zack Hurren, St. Anthony, 28.76; 6. Blaine Moore, Neoga, 28.05; 7. Carter Davis, Neoga, 25.40; 8. Gage Hart, CHBC, 25.33; 9. Zane Groves, North Clay, 24.67; 10. Andrew Petzing, WSS, 23.92; 11. Wade Stine, BSE, 20.90; 12. Hayden Pittman, North Clay, 20.51; 13. Hayden Collier, WSS, 17.03.
High Jump — 1. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 1.88; 2. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 1.83; 3. Levi Smith, North Clay, 1.73; 4. Lucas Powell, BSE, 1.63; 5. Trent Tedrick, Altamont, 1.63; 6. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 1.57; 7. Lowell Wilhour, BSE, 1.57; 8(t). Luke Dispennett, WSS, 1.52; 8(t). Luis Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 1.52.
Pole Vault — 1. Jacob Veteto, Altamont, 3.66; 2. Kinston Koester, Altamont, 3.50; 3. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 3.20; 4. Harrison Miller, St. Anthony, 2.44.
Long Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 5.83; 2. Garrett Schultz, Altamont, 5.34; 3. Demario Ledbetter, BSE, 5.22; 4. Christian Austin, BSE, 5.00; 5. Levi Smith, North Clay, 4.91; 6. Adam Rudibaugh, St. Anthony, 4.89; 7. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 4.89; 8. Heath Westendorf, WSS, 4.87; 9. Isaac Taylor, CHBC, 4.71; 10. Blayke Brownlee, WSS, 4.55.
Triple Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 12.35; 2. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 11.18; 3. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 11.16; 4. Garrett Schultz, Altamont, 11.08; 5. Levi Smith, North Clay, 11.01; 6. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 10.17; 7. Johnathon Robinson, WSS, 9.36.
GIRLS
100m — 1. Presley Williams, BSE, 12.9; 2. Cordelia Ltyle, BSE, 13.3; 3(t). Erin Stewart, St. Anthony, 13.8; 3(t). Annabelle Weishaar, St. Anthony, 13.8; 5. Addison Mast, Neoga, 13.9; 6(t). Katie Tedrick, Altamont, 14.6; 6(t). Karsyn Gaddy, North Clay, 14.6; 8. Xandra Limes, Altamont, 14.7; 9. Emily Reed, CHBC, 14.9; 10. Lexi Parks, CHBC, 15.3; 11. Ella Monroe, Neoga, 15.8.
200m — 1. Presley Williams, BSE, 27.5; 2. Annabelle Weishaar, St. Anthony, 29.3; 3. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 29.4; 4. Isabella Yagow, Altamont, 33.3; 5. Rachele Sanzulo, North Clay, 33.6; 6. Ella Monroe, Neoga, 34.6.
400m — 1. Cordelia Lytle, BSE, 1:04; 2. Abigail Weishaar, Altamont, 1:05.9; 3. Audrey LaSarge, St. Anthony, 1:09.4; 4. Addison Mast, Neoga, 1:09.7; 5. Rilie Willenborg, St. Anthony, 1:17.3; 6. Shelby Sasse, BSE, 1:23.6; 7. Annie Clark, Neoga, 1:25.4.
800m — 1. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 2:55.6; 2. Jada Carpenter, St. Anthony, 3:07.4; 3. Annie Clark, Neoga, 3:18.4; 4. Megan Baker, Neoga, 3:39.4; 5. Jessica Yagow, BSE, 4:05.8.
1600m — 1. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 6:07; 2. Mollie Slifer, St. Anthony, 6:10; 3. Brooke Koelm, North Clay, 6:30; 4. Olivia Durbin, CHBC, 6:50; 5. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 6:52; 6. Shania Smith, Neoga, 7:55; 7. Samantha Westendorf, North Clay, 8:00.
3200m — 1. Mollie Slifer, St. Anthony, 13:54.2; 2. Brooke Koelm, North Clay, 14:03.3; 3. Gracie Slifer, St. Anthony, 16:40.1; 4. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 17:29; 5. Megan Baker, Neoga, 18:58.6.
100m hurdles — 1. Liv Hoene, St. Anthony, 17.4; 2. Slyvia Robey, North Clay, 17.8; 3. Katie Berner, BSE, 17.9; 4. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 18.1; 5. Jaydin Huddlestun, BSE, 19.4; 6. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 20.5; 7. Katelyn Strohl, Neoga, 21.9; 8. Saebra Curl, CHBC, 22.7.
300m hurdles — 1. Liv Hoene, St. Anthony, 50.7; 2. Katie Berner, BSE, 51.0; 3. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 55.2; 4. Slyvia Robey, North Clay, 58.1; 5. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 1:04; 6. Gracie Slifer, St. Anthony, 1:07.6; 7. Saebra Curl, CHBC, 1:07.8.
4x100 — 1. St. Anthony, 53.8; 2. BSE, 54.4; 3. Altamont, 57.6; 4. Neoga, 1:07.6.
4x200 — 1. St. Anthony, 1:57.8; 2. BSE, 2:00.6; 3. Altamont, 2:04.9; 4. Neoga, 2:24.
4x400 — 1. Altamont, 4:42.9; 2. BSE, 4:43.1; 3. St. Anthony, 4:46.7; 4. Neoga, 5:05.
4x800 — 1. St. Anthony, 12:26.7; 2. Neoga, 12:31.2.
Shot Put — 1. Kyleigh Wallace, CHBC, 9.18; 2. Leah Kasey, WSS, 9.00; 3. Sydney Stine, BSE, 8.81; 4. Kaylee Lurkins, Altamont, 8.30; 5. Callie Emmerich, St. Anthony, 8.24; 6. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 8.23; 7. Addison Bunton, St. Anthony, 7.66; 8. Macy Moran, Neoga, 7.42; 9. Samantha Westendorf, North Clay, 6.31; 10. Hannah Sidwell, Altamont, 5.66; 11. Jessica Yagow, BSE, 4.78.
Discus — 1. Kyleigh Wallace, CHBC, 32.46; 2. Peyton Osteen, Altamont, 27.27; 3. Sydney Stine, BSE, 26.48; 4. Karsyn Gaddy, North Clay, 23.46; 5. Callie Emmerich, St. Anthony, 22.10; 6. Kaylee Lurkins, Altamont, 21.70; 7. Emily Frankie, Neoga, 21.30; 8. Addison Bunton, St. Anthony, 19.17; 9. Leah Kasey, WSS, 17.78; 10. Kyleigh Ward, BSE, 17.69; 11. Macy Moran, Neoga, 17.30; 12. Samantha Westendorf, North Clay, 15.85.
High Jump — 1. Addie McWhorter, BSE, 1.57; 2. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 1.52; 3. Emily Reed, CHBC, 1.42; 4. Slyvia Robey, North Clay, 1.42; 5. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 1.42; 6. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 1.32; 7. Katelyn Strohl, Neoga, 1.22.
Pole Vault — 1. Allison Geen, St. Anthony, 2.90; 2. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 2.28.
Long Jump — 1. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 4.37; 2. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 4.16; 3. Erin Stewart, St. Anthony, 4.05; 4. Saebra Curl, CHBC, 3.81; 5. Addie Sasse, BSE, 3.70; 6. Shelby Sasse, BSE, 3.66.
Triple Jump — 1. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 9.55; 2. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 9.51; 3. Ellie Miller, CHBC, 9.50; RayLynn Myers, Altamont, 8.11.
