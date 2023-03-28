EFFINGHAM — Three area track and field teams competed at a five-team Effingham-hosted meet on Monday.
Effingham, Altamont and Cumberland joined Apollo Conference members Mt. Zion and Taylorville at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium.
The Flaming Hearts placed first in 12 of the 18 events.
Effingham's first win came in the 4x800-meter relay. Junior Audrey Wagoner, senior Allison Miller, junior Gracie Eaton and sophomore Jessica Larsen defeated the Taylorville quartet of sophomore Sydnie Vocks, sophomore Avery Ellis, freshman Gabby Mireles and junior Grayce Goodroe with a time of 12:18.34 to 13:20.77.
The boys 4x800 also won. Senior Garrett Wagoner, sophomore Adam Flack, freshman Alex Gordon and sophomore Sam Spicer won in 8:52. Mt. Zion's "A" and "B" teams came in second and third, respectively, and Taylorville finished in fourth.
Senior Taylor Greene, freshman Laney Myers, junior Kyra Hazelton and senior Kayleigh Koester then won in the 4x100-meter relay after finishing in 56:36. Altamont's quartet of freshman Katie Tedrick, sophomore Gabby Weishaar, junior Ella Short and sophomore Maya Moore came in second at 56:53. Taylorville finished in third and Mt. Zion was fourth.
Senior Muhammad Freeman, senior Caden Walls, junior Andrew Lotz and sophomore Weldon Dunston then followed that with a win in the boys' 4x100-meter relay after finishing in 45:16. Mt. Zion came in second. Taylorville was third and Altamont's quartet of sophomore Alex Walker, sophomore Ben Roedl, junior Garrett Schultz and junior Logan Duncan were fourth at 48:43.
Wagoner then won in the 3200-meter run after finishing in 11:16.88. Gordon was second at 11:18.39. Sophomore Aaron Hill was third at 11:35.78 and Cumberland freshman Maximus Strader was fourth at 13:35.65.
Senior Logan Heil then followed that with a win in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished at 17.60. Cumberland freshman Logan Gerhardt was second at 18.20 and Taylorville's William Colbrook (senior) and Owen Mateer (freshman) were third and fourth, respectively.
Hearts junior Kyra Hazelton then followed with a win in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing at 14.18.
Walls then won the 100-meter dash in 11.46; sophomore Haddie Hill won the 400-meter run at 1:05.50; Larsen won the 1600-meter run at 5:39.77 and Koester, freshman Baylee Summers, Larsen and Hill won the 4x400-meter relay at 4:33.84.
Larsen nearly picked up a 13th win for Effingham in the 3200-meter run but finished in second to Taylorville junior Ella Goodman at 13:16.30. Larsen finished in 13:47.34.
"Jess has done an awesome job this whole season with it being her first outdoor meet coming from indoor," Effingham girls track and field coach Shayna Phillips said. "We didn't have a lot of expectations going into this; we wanted to give her a chance to run. She's one of those athletes that if you don't give her a goal, she will set one herself."
The goal for Larsen in this particular event was to finish at 5:30 in the 1600-meter run — she missed that mark by nine minutes.
Phillips said that competing in an indoor meet just two days before her first outdoor event could have played a role in that.
"It's a big shift," Phillips said. "Saturday was a more high-stake (meet); this one, she had that freedom."
Larsen placed 13th at the Illinois Top Times Championships on Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center after running a personal best of 2:25.97.
As for the boys' side, Spicer and Heil went neck-and-neck in the 300-meter hurdles. The freshman, though, got the better of the senior, winning at 45.98, while Heil finished at 46.34.
"It's been great watching those two," Effingham boys track and field coach Jordan Jaspering said. "It's nice to see a senior in Logan who's put in a lot of hard work for four years and he worked a lot with Sam last year as a freshman who had never done hurdles before; he's been a mid-distance guy for us and we thought he was athletic enough to try and do some 300 hurdles for us. It was fun to see; I think this year will benefit both of them."
Likewise, Jaspering was also pleased with Wall's evening.
To go along with the two wins he contributed to helping, Walls also ran a leg for the Hearts' 4x200-meter relay team, which finished second.
"I was happy with Caden today. Our relays were good and we beat our seed times," Jaspering said. "Hand-offs need a little work, but it's nice to look down at the stopwatch, see our seed times and see that we picked up where we left off."
While Effingham had a strong day in running events, Altamont picked up two wins in field events.
Sophomore Ben Roedl won in the high jump after clearing six feet on his first attempt, while senior Eric Kollmann won in the discus after a throw of 134-10 on his third attempt.
"Eric is coming off of basketball season with little training. He didn't do an indoor season, so he's still getting his arm around him," Altamont boys track and field coach Trent Deadmond said. "He wasn't really happy with how he did today — he still placed well, but I know he's not happy with his numbers."
Below are the results from each event (top four times only).
GIRLS
4x800 — 1. Effingham, 12:18.34; 2. Taylorville, 13:20.77.
4x100 — 1. Effingham, 56:36; 2. Altamont, 56:53; 3. Toledo (Cumberland), 56:58; 4. Mt. Zion, 56:65.
3200 — 1. Ella Goodman, Taylorville, Jr., 13:16.30; 2(t). Jessica Larsen, Effingham, So., 13:47.34; 2(t). Morgan Springer, Effingham, So., 13:47.34; 4. Anna Goodman, Taylorville, Sr., 14:52.89.
100m hurdles — 1. Jinna Hiser, Mt. Zion, So., 15.06; 2. Rylea Hodge, Effingham, Jr., 18.21; 3. Taylor Greene, Effingham, Sr., 18.26; 4. Kyndall Hoy, Taylorville, Jr., 20.12.
100 — 1. Kyra Hazelton, Effingham, Jr., 14.18; 2. Elena Kernan, Mt. Zion, Fr., 14.42; 3. Emma Althoff, Taylorville, Jr., 14.44; 4. Leah Gray, Toledo (Cumberland), Fr., 14.56.
800 — 1. Hannah Gebke, Mt. Zion, Sr., 2:36.45; 2. Emma Crowley, Mt. Zion, Jr., 2:40.26; 3. Baylee Summers, Effingham, Fr., 2:44.01; 4. Anna Theis, Effingham, So., 2:53.14.
4x200 — 1. Taylorville, 1:55.89; 2. Effingham, 1:59.44; 3. Mt. Zion, 2:00.55; 4. Altamont, 2:01.12.
400 — 1. Haddie Hill, Effingham, So., 1:05.50; 2. Kayleigh Koester, Effingham, Sr., 1:06.86; 3. Katelyn Shoemaker, Toledo (Cumberland), Jr., 1:08.68; 4. Kaylee Garner, Mt. Zion, So., 1:13.08.
300m hurdles — 1. Jinna Hiser, Mt. Zion, So., 53.52; 2. Rylea Hodge, Effingham, Jr., 54.89; 3. Taylor Beiler, Mt. Zion, Fr., 58.97; 4. Taylor Greene, Effingham, Sr., 1:01.06.
1600 — 1. Jessica Larsen, Effingham, So., 5:39.77; 2. Morgan Springer, Effingham, So., 5:58.79; 3. Alexia Finch, Mt. Zion, Sr., 6:26.05; 4. Ani Edwards, Toledo (Cumberland), So., 6:36.29.
200 — 1. Sydney Lowis, Taylorville, So., 28.58; 2. Kyra Hazelton, Effingham, Jr., 30.12; 3. Delaney Hermann, Mt. Zion, So., 30.32; 4. Emma Althoff, Taylorville, Jr., 30.69.
4x400 — 1. Effingham, 4:33.84; 2. Mt. Zion, 4:42.64; 3. Altamont, 4:53.94; 4. Toledo (Cumberland), 4:56.89.
High Jump — 1. Lillella Vail, Taylorville, So., 4-10; 2. Kalliana Becker, Mt. Zion, Sr., 4-8; 3. Taylor Beiler, Mt. Zion, Fr., 4-6; 4. Baylee Summers, Effingham, Fr., 4-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Alyssa Andreatta, Taylorville, So., 9-6; 2. Ava Odam, Taylorville, Jr., 9-0; 3. Hallie Traxler, Mt. Zion, So., 9-0; 4. RayLynn Myers, Altamont, Jr., 7-6.
Shot Put — 1. Ava Anderson, Mt. Zion, Fr., 31-2; 2. Katelynn Shirley, Toledo (Cumberland), Sr., 29-0; 3. Katie Zeigler, Effingham, Jr., 28-7; 4. Kalliana Becker, Mt. Zion, Sr., 27-11.
Long Jump — 1. Katelyn Shoemaker, Toledo (Cumberland), Jr., 4-11; 2. Rylea Hodge, Effingham, Jr., 4-11; 3. Hannah Shoemaker, Toledo (Cumberland), Fr., 4-04; 4. Kyndall Hoy, Taylorville, Jr., 4-03.
Triple Jump — 1. Lyla Repscher, Taylorville, Fr., 8-63; 2. Liliella Vail, Taylorville, So., 8-98; 3. Lane Renfro, Mt. Zion, Fr., 8-20; 4. Hallie Traxler, Mt. Zion, So., 7.94.
Discus — 1. Kalliana Becker, Mt. Zion, Sr., 91-6; 2. Abigail Adams, Effingham, Sr., 86-0; 3. Katie Zeigler, Effingham, Jr., 85-2; 4. Ava Anderson, Mt. Zion, Fr., 70-2.
BOYS
4x800 — 1. Effingham, 8:52; 2. Mt. Zion (A), 9:40; 3. Mt. Zion (B), 9:40; 4. Taylorville, 10:01.
4x100 — 1. Effingham, 45:16; 2. Mt. Zion, 46:21; 3. Taylorville, 47:71; 4. Altamont, 48.43.
3200 — 1. Garrett Wagoner, Effingham, Sr., 11:16.88; 2. Alex Gordon, Effingham, Fr., 11:18.39; 3. Aaron Hill, Effingham, So., 11:35.78; 4. Maximus Strader, Toledo (Cumberland), Fr., 13:35.65.
110m hurdles — 1. Logan Heil, Effingham, Sr., 17.60; 2. Logan Gerhardt, Toledo (Cumberland), Fr., 18.20; 3. William Colbrook, Taylorville, Sr., 20.17; 4. Owen Mateer, Taylorville, Fr., 20.68.
100 — 1. Caden Walls, Effingham, Sr., 11.46; 2. Kyle Hensley, Mt. Zion, Sr., 11.50; 3. Reid Carlen, Toledo (Cumberland), Fr., 11.63; 4. Bryndon Wallace, Mt. Zion, Jr., 11.66.
800 — 1. Will Turvey, Taylorville, Sr., 2:10.59; 2. Jack Chesser, Taylorville, Jr., 2:11.55; 3. Riley Morgan, Toledo (Cumberland), So., 2:19.21; 4. Payton Bushue, Effingham, Sr., 2:25.06.
4x200 — 1. Mt. Zion, 1:37.27; 2. Effingham, 1:37.61; 3. Taylorville, 1:42.56; 4. Altamont, 1:43.47.
400 — 1. Ricky Jones, Mt. Zion, Fr., 55.22; 2. Kameron Clark, Mt. Zion, Sr., 55.83; 3. Kaleb Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), Fr., 56.55; 4. Hayden Summers, Altamont, So., 57.53.
300m hurdles — 1. Sam Spicer, Effingham, So., 45.98; 2. Logan Heil, Effingham, Sr., 46.34; 3. Wyatt Trump, Mt. Zion, Fr., 47.58; 4. Isaac Carpenter, Mt. Zion, Jr., 49.19.
1600 — 1. Daniel Grauer, Mt. Zion, So., 4:52.35; 2. Brenton Good, Taylorville, Jr., 5:01.09; 3. Will Turvey, Taylorville, Sr., 5:01.14; 4. Adam Flack, Effingham, So., 5:07.17.
200 — 1. Trenton Lehman, Taylorville, Sr., 24.31; 2. Tyson Evans, Mt. Zion, Jr., 25.33; 3. Logan Kessler, Effingham, Jr., 25.68; 4. Nate Braun, Effingham, Sr., 25.85.
4x400 — 1. Taylorville, 3:48.00; 2. Effingham, 3:55.09; 3. Toledo (Cumberland), 3:55.76; 4. Altamont, 3:59.30.
High Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, So., 6-0; 2. Cade Seeley, Mt. Zion, Jr., 6-0; 3. Kameron Clark, Mt. Zion, Sr., 5-4; 4. Andrew Lotz, Effingham, Jr., 5-0.
Shot Put — 1. Mason McNeill, Mt. Zion, Sr., 46-0; 2. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, Sr., 44-4; 3. Charlie Ring, Effingham, Jr., 42-1; 4. Will Klebe, Mt. Zion, Sr., 40-3.
Pole Vault — 1. Kyle Hensley, Mt. Zion, Sr., 15-2; 2. Jacob Veteto, Altamont, Fr., 11-6; 3. Kelby Bierman, Toledo (Cumberland), So., 10-6; 4. Kingston Koester, Altamont, So., 9-0.
Long Jump — 1. Reid Carlen, Toledo (Cumberland), Fr., 5-12; 2. Ben Roedl, Altamont, So., 5-39; 3. Muhammad Freeman, Effingham, Sr., 5-35; 4. Bryson Richardson, Mt. Zion, Jr., 4-76.
Triple Jump — 1. Garrett Schultz, Altamont, Jr., 10-69; 2. Elijah Wilkins, Taylorville, Sr., 10.26; 3. Cameron Adams, Taylorville, Jr., 10-11; 4. Alex Walker, Altamont, So., 8-98.
Discus — 1. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, Sr., 134-10; 2. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, Jr., 104-0; 3. Mason McNeill, Mt. Zion, Sr., 97-10; 4. Blayne Ring, Effingham, Fr., 93-7.
