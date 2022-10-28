It was a long time coming.
Five years to be exact, but the Newton volleyball team finally got the job done.
The Lady Eagles defeated Pana in a Class 2A regional final Thursday at Salem High School to capture the program’s first regional title since 2017, a moment that neither head coach Jill Kistner nor the players will forget.
“It was special because we did it four years in a row, and to be on a five-year drought, was tough,” Kistner said. “We are a competitive program, and to fall short a few years in a row, this one was really special to get back in the regional championship column.”
Senior Faith Shull added, “We fought for this title, and it’s been hard. We may not have the best offense as senior classes in the past, but we fought — all of us — and we played as a team throughout the game, which helped us.”
Fellow senior Laney Hemrich continued, “It means a lot to us because we wanted to make our season the best we could. We finally found a rhythm, and it started going uphill, and we started playing together.”
Overall, the senior class for Newton has been through more than most can imagine.
The group didn’t get a chance to win a regional in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed that with a regional title loss to Breese Central one year later, leaving Kistner emotional when talking about that group in particular.
“These five seniors are incredible,” Kistner said. “They have been there since Day 1, and I can’t talk about one more than the other because they’re all so dang special to me. I’ve coached three of them since seventh grade, and then two of them came over from St. Thomas, our feeder school, so I could not be happier for these five seniors.”
Shull was one such senior who wouldn’t have her season end Thursday.
The long-armed middle blocker finished with seven kills, two blocks, and one ace.
“Faith was awesome,” Kistner said. “She couldn’t be stopped in the middle.”
Shull now has 32 aces, 69 blocks, and 146 kills this year.
While Shull had an excellent evening, though, so did others.
Paige Zumbahlen finished with six kills and one block. Gracie Smithenry had five kills and one block. Lilly Kessler had four kills and two blocks, and Emma Rauch had two kills, one assist, one dig, and two aces.
Altogether, it was a much better offensive showing after a struggle against Lawrenceville two days before.
“Our offense showed up tonight. Gracie Smithenry, on the right side, had some huge swings. Paige Zumbahlen had some nice swings. Emma Rauch came on strong in the second set, and Lilly Kessler had some nice swings to go along with it.”
That offense was needed, too, especially in the first set.
Both the Lady Eagles and Panthers went back and forth for most of the first before a late rally from Pana put them one point away from taking the set.
Newton, however, stayed composed and strung together three-successive points to take the set by a final of 26-24.
“We talked about staying present in the moment all night long,” Kistner said. “We talked about what we needed to do on that play right there; nothing behind us, nothing in front of us, just that next serve and what we were going to do. I didn’t want their minds to wander to the past or the future; we wanted to stay very present.”
Having a core of seniors who enjoy being leaders also helped, with Shull at the forefront.
“Being a leader means a lot because you have to be able to do it throughout the season,” Shull said. “I know sometimes, people start it, and then they can stop, but being a leader means a lot because younger girls look up to you, and you’re a role model.
“It’s one of the best positions to be in.”
Another great position to be in, though, is the one that Hemrich does perfectly.
A defensive specialist for the Lady Eagles, Hemrich won’t accrue a lot of notoriety on most nights but makes up for it by doing other things — the main one being communication.
“My role on the team is to defend, but it’s to try and be the best teammate I can,” Hemrich said. “Honestly, they all know me for talking a lot, and I feel like communicating on and off the court — when I’m on the bench — is one of my biggest attributes.”
