Fans filed into the grandstand Sunday afternoon for the first day of harness racing at the Effingham County Fair.
In the first race of the day, Matthew Avenatti rode “Sumbodygetdisfool” to a victory in the three-year-old-featured one-mile trot.
Avenatti led for the entirety of the race, crossing the finish line at 2:12.01. He earned 50 percent of the $3,897 purse.
“Big Approach,” driven by Freddie Patton Jr., came in second at 2:13, while Marcus Turner’s “Mystical Murray” was third at 2:15, and Jordan Patton’s “E L Big Game” was fourth at 2:15.01.
Patton Jr. followed up his second-place finish with a pair of firsts, starting with the three-year-old filly pace. He rode “Kandi’s Fortune,” owned by Beecher City natives Brian and Kandra Herzog, to a narrow half-length victory over Avenatti’s “Ryans Secret.”
The win was the ninth of the year for “Kandi’s Fortune,” with the purse set at $1,942.
Shortly after his victory, Patton Jr. picked up another in the three-year-old colt and gelding pace, as “Bc’s Tufftiger” crossed at 2:04.4. Effingham native Darla Lohman’s “Sage ‘N Fra” was second at 2:05.03, and “Mekkas Big Guy” was third at 2:12.03. The race was a $1,869 purse.
In the fourth race, Michele Weinmann picked up a win in the first division of the filly and mare pace after riding “Look Kimbo” to a half-length victory over Avenatti’s “Pretty Iris” at 2:03.04. “Dancin Eyes” came in third at 2:05. The purse was $1,205.
“Lees Creek Flash” won the second division of the filly and mare pace, after a time of 2:03.02, edging Avenatti’s “Prettyfaceuglyways” by two-tenths of a second. Larry Plank drove the winning horse.
“June Dale Gram,” driven by Thomas Graham Jr., was third at 2:05.
Following his loss in the filly and mare pace, Avenatti picked up his third win in the open pace, riding “He Gone Jack” to a victory by a neck-length at 2:03.02. Altamont native Ray Hanna was the winning trainer.
Cassidy Whitton’s “Sergeant Highway” was second, while Stan Swisher’s “Dakota Ole” was third, Wyatt Avenatti’s “Adelita Hanover” fourth, and Lohman’s “D B Sparkle” fifth. The purse was $1,600.
Lastly, in the second open pace, Avenatti’s fourth and final win came after riding “Midnight Special.”
Avenatti won by a half-length over Allan Petri’s “Duncans Ranger” at 2:07.04, while Wyatt Avenatti’s “Drops of Desire” was third at 2:08.02, and Weinmann’s “Ms Bad Behavior” fourth at 2:13.04.
Harness racing continues today, at 1 p.m.
