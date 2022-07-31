Wyatt Avenatti won three of the 11 races Sunday afternoon on the first day of harness racing at the 2022 Effingham County Fair.
Avenatti won the Carl E. Becker Big 10 Filly Pace by riding "Mommy Said Nonono" in 2:04; the IHHA Mare Trot by riding "El Oh Govner" after a photo-finish in 2:05.4, and the first division of the Carl E. Becker Open Pace by riding "Fox Valley B Gump" in 1:59.
Avenatti also ended the first day with the lead for the driving championship, which fair officials award to the best driver at the conclusion of the races. He finished with 19 points.
The driving championship scoring awards five points to the winner, three points to the second place finisher, and one point to the third.
As for the rest of the drivers, a trio of individuals finished with two victories.
Jordan Patton won the IHHA Horse and Gelding Trot by riding "Frontier Manard" in 2:01.1 and the Maiden Pace by riding "Lisa Rocks" in 2:06.2. Patton finished with 17 points to finish second behind Avenatti.
Marcus Turner won the second division of the Carl E. Becker Big 10 Trot by riding "Windingcreekspirit" in 2:10 and the second division of the Carl E. Becker Open Pace by riding "Rousseau" in 2:01.3. Turner finished with 15 points to finish third behind Avenatti and Patton.
Lastly, JD Lewis won the first division of the Carl E. Becker Big 10 Trot by riding "Cupcake Cassi" in 2:07.4 and the Carl E. Becker Filly and Mare Pace by riding "Mystical View" in 2:00.2. Lewis finished with 10 points.
As for the other two races, Altamont-native Richard Finn won the Carl E. Becker Big 10 Colt and Gelding Pace by riding "Judge For Yourself" in 2:03, while Brendan Potts won the Open Trot by riding "Mailboxmoney" in 2:11.1.
The current drivers' championship standings are below.
Wyatt Avenatti = 19
Jordan Patton = 17
Marcus Turner = 14
Richard Finn = 13
JD Lewis = 10
Michael Rogers = 6
Brendan Potts = 5
Chris Brown = 4
Jerome Daniels = 3
Darla Martin Lohman = 3
Robert Decker = 3
Daniel Shetler = 1
Wayne Decker = 1
