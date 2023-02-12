Two conferences. One day.
The National Trail Conference and Central Illinois Conference did battle on Saturday at Altamont High School for the NTC/CIC Clash Shootout.
Here is how each game turned out.
Tuscola 64, Altamont 38
Jordan Quinn scored 23 points in Tuscola’s 64-38 rout of Altamont.
The Warriors started the game leading by four, 17-13, after the first quarter before only allowing six points in the second quarter. Tuscola led 31-19 at the break.
The Warriors then took a 48-32 advantage into the fourth before outscoring the Indians (23-4), 16-6 in the fourth.
Mason Robinson led Altamont with 10 points.
Dillan Elam had six. Avery Jahraus had five.
Wyatt Phillips, Aden McManaway, and Logan Cornett had three, and Jared Hammer, Eli Miller, Eric Kollmann, and Kaidyn Miller had two.
As for Tuscola, aside from Quinn, Kam Sweetnam had 14 points. Josiah Hortin and Parker James had 10.
Jackson Barrett had five, and Chris Boyd had two.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 60, Casey-Westfield 52
Austin Wittenberg scored 30 points in Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s 60-52 win over Casey-Westfield. Wittenberg scored most of his points in the fourth frame, notching 14 points in that period. The Hatchets (20-8) clung to a four-point lead, 39-35, heading into the fourth before outscoring the Warriors, 21-17, in the final frame.
Aside from Wittenberg, Dylan Curry finished with 10 points. Carter Chaney had eight. Jordan Wittenberg had six. Talon Bridges had four, and Jesse Smith had two.
As for Casey-Westfield, Jackson Parcel had 14 points. Nolan Clement had 12G. Grant Cochonour had nine. Hayden Parcel and Jacob Clement had seven, and Ryan Richards had three.
N. Clay 83, Shelbyville 74
Five North Clay Cardinals reached double-figures in scoring in its 83-74 win over Shelbyville.
Logan Fleener led North Clay (19-9) with 23 points.
Cody Zimdars had 19. Levi Smith had 16. Alex Boose had 13, and Jesse Weidner had 10.
Ethan Kuenstler also recorded two points.
The Cardinals led 22-17 after the first quarter and 44-40 at halftime.
They then found some separation in the second half, leading 62-54 at the end of the third before outscoring the Rams 21-20 in the final frame.
Brody Boehm led Shelbyville with 15 points.
Drake McDonald had 14. Chase Wells had 13.
Ethan Wells had 12, and Mason Jones and Jack Jokisch each had 10.
Dieterich 46, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Dieterich outscored Warrensburg-Latham 19-13 in the fourth quarter to win 46-42.
Tanner Will and Lucas Westendorf did most of the damage in the period, scoring eight points each.
Will and Westendorf each finished with 14 for the game.
Meanwhile, Caleb Gephart had 11 points. Jaxon Funneman had four. John Holste had two, and Kolton Kidd had one.
As for the Cardinals, Eastyn McKenzie had 15 points. Brayden Hickey had 10. Kaiden Gardner and Lorenzo Wright Jr. had five, and Catrell Lee and Caleb Park had three.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 64, Sullivan 48
St. Elmo-Brownstown blew by Sullivan, 64-48, with four players reaching double-digits in scoring.
Adam Atwood led the Eagles (17-10) with 17 points. Caleb Campbell and Jarrett Pasley had 16. Cade Schaub had 11, and Wyatt Stine and Brody Mason had two.
As for the Redkins, Camden Watkins and Dirk Lane had 14 points. Brett Bushue had 10, and Cooper Christensen, Aian Fryman, Cohen Winnings, DeMarkus Moore, and Raymond Yang had two.
Macon (Meridian) 66, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 53
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Macon (Meridian), 66-53, in the second game of the NTC/CIC Clash Shootout.
Kaidyn Calame had 19 points for the Bobcats (7-20). Clayton Wojcik had 10. Trevor Thies, Gage Lorton, and AJ Radloff had seven. Carter Bain had two, and Drake Davis had one.
As for the Hawks, Roy Ralston had 23 points. Brett Brown had 16. Brooks Brown had 12. Colton Denny had seven. Paul Ralston had five, and Dillon Clark had three.
Moweaqua (Central A&M) 51, Neoga 50
Neoga fell to Moweaqua (Central A&M), 51-50, in the first game of the NTC/CIC Clash Shootout.
Brady Reynolds had 15 points for the Indians (11-19). Quintin Richards had 14 points.
Landon Titus had 11. Trey Sheehan had eight, and Kaden Will had two.
As for the Raiders, Colby Morrison had 15 points. Hunter White had 11. Maddix Plain had eight. Gavin Houchins had seven. Drew Damery had six, and Kaden Piersall had four.
