Records are thrown out the window when Neoga and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg meet on the basketball court.
History shows that.
In the last seven meetings — all under Indians’ head coach Andrew Snow — both teams scored an equivalent 313 points against one another, good for an average of 44.7 points per game. Neoga came out victorious in four of those seven matchups.
The Hatchets would change that on Tuesday night, though, as both teams kicked off the 2023 portion of the 2022-2023 campaign with yet another tight affair, as WSS improved to 13-3 and 2-0 in the National Trail Conference with a 62-59 win over the Indians (6-10, 2-2 National Trail Conference).
“We’ve been talking about for a couple of weeks that people are coming at us every game, and we got to be ready to play,” WSS head coach Shane Smith said. “Our guys were ready to play from the start offensively. Defensively, we could have been better, but you got to give them credit.”
Both teams were tied at 19 after the first quarter before the Hatchets escaped the first half with a one-point lead, 34-33.
Kaden Will started the game for Neoga with a steal and a layup for the contest’s first points.
Jordan Wittenberg then knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game at two before Trey Sheehan converted a layup to give the Indians a 4-2 advantage.
Brady Reynolds then made a 3-pointer to give Neoga a 7-4 lead before Dylan Curry made a layup with 5:28 left in the first that made it 7-6.
Reynolds then answered with a layup while drawing the foul to increase the lead back to three points, 9-6, but missed his foul shot to leave the score as is with 5:08 left.
The Indians would then grow its lead to five points after a Will basket, but the Hatchets answered with a short jump shot from Wittenberg to cut the deficit to three, 11-8.
Quintin Richards then made a 3-pointer to push the lead back to six, 14-8, before Carter Chaney hit a 3-pointer of his own to make it 14-11 with 3:22 left in the first.
Austin Wittenberg would then get on the scoreboard after that as he got a layup to fall to cut the lead to one, 14-13, but another Richards layup pushed the margin back to three, 16-13.
Richards then added a 3-point play shortly after that to make it 19-15 with 1:33 left before Jordan and Austin ended the first with back-to-back shots to tie the game.
The back-and-forth first quarter transitioned into the second, as well, as both teams opened the frame by exchanging basket-after-basket before WSS used a 5-0 run from Austin Wittenberg to take a 30-25 lead with four minutes left.
Talon Bridges then banked in a midrange shot after that to push the lead to seven, 32-25, before Richards scored the following five points to make it 34-30 with 1:34 left, and Reynolds added a 3-pointer himself to make the halftime tally.
Altogether, both go-to guys for Neoga stepped up.
Reynolds finished with a team-best 24 points, while Richards notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Reynolds and Richards were the only two Neoga players in double figures.
“They’ve been huge,” Snow said. “They carry all of the offensive load. They don’t score selfishly; our other guys look for them. We go when they go, and Brady is a dog. He does it so unconventionally. I’m proud of how he’s gotten to the basket this year; last year, he was a spot-up shooter, but the way he’s gotten to the hoop this year has been phenomenal. It’s opened up a new part of his game, and Quintin’s so solid. He can get a shot up when he wants one when he’s working hard on the offensive end and able to get to the spots and sprint; he’s pretty athletic and hard to guard.”
As for the Hatchets, Austin Wittenberg finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting (2-of-3 from 3) and three rebounds.
Jordan Wittenberg had 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting and seven rebounds, and Dylan Curry had 12 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting.
“Our seniors have been great all season. Not just Austin and Jordan but also Carter stepped up; Dylan Curry stepped up and made some really good buckets and knocked down free throws in the stretch for us,” Smith said. “Our seniors want to win and come out and play; all of them do.”
Box Score
WSS 19 15 16 12 62
Neoga 19 14 15 11 59
WSS — Bridges 5, A. Wittenberg 26, Chaney 5, Curry 12, J. Wittenberg 14. FG 21, FT 16-20. (3-pointers: A. Wittenberg 2, J. Wittenberg 1, Chaney 1)
N — Titus 2, Reynolds 24, Letterle 3, Sheehan 4, Richards 20, Hennesay 2, Will 4. FG 25, FT 2-5. (3-pointers: Reynolds 4, Richards 3)
