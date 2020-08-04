Audrey Niebrugge wins World Championship

Oklahoma City – Audrey C. Niebrugge of Effingham, captured the world championship title in Yearling Mares at the 2020 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show on July 31st at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
Niebrugge showed the American Quarter Horse Sheza Cool Sekret, owned by her parents, Mark and Amy Niebrugge. The yearling bay mare, by I Gotta Cool Secret and out of MTK Shez Elusive, was bred by family friend Eldred Nehmelmen of Green Valley IL.
In the Yearling Mare class, 10 entries competed for world champion honors. World champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed gold trophy; Awards Recognition Concepts buckle; specially designed logoed jacket; and a neck wreath.
The Ford Youth World is the pinnacle event for American Quarter Horse exhibitors ages 18 and under around the world, who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to compete in each of the classes representing halter, English and western disciplines. More than 5,000 entries are competing at this year’s event, July 29 – August 8 in Oklahoma City.
