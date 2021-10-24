You couldn’t script a better story.
Thirty-nine years between conference and regional championships was how long the Newton boys’ cross country team had to wait to accomplish such a feat. But they did it, winning the Class 1A Robinson Regionals on Saturday in dominating style.
Senior Nick Zwilling said, “It means a lot. This team has come far, and I’m so proud of how everyone has done.”
Head coach Brock Tarr added, “Hats off to these guys. They have worked extremely hard. I always tell them that I want to take them to a place they’ve never been. So, we talk about breaking through the wall, and at the end of the season, it doesn’t matter what the places are; if they experience something that they didn’t think they could do, that’s a win to me.
“They’ve bought into that, and they’ve worked hard in the workouts. We don’t do a ton of mileage. We focus more on intensity this year, more than mileage, but on the days where we need to step up our mileage, they’ve risen to the challenge.”
The Eagles won with 24 points, with the next best total coming from Fairfield and the host Maroons, who each had 106 points.
Zwilling was the top medalist for Newton, finishing second at 16:19.38, but what was more important to him was how his team fared.
“I was proud of how everyone else ran. The team did well,” Zwilling said. “I wanted to be a little closer to first, but I’m happy with how I ran.”
Junior Owen Mahaffey was also a medalist, finishing fifth at 16:28.77, while sophomore Luke Weber and junior Clay Bergbower were right behind him, with sixth- and seventh-place finishes. Weber’s time was 16:35.35, and Bergbower’s time was 16:45.90.
“My plan today was to get out fast in the first mile and maintain that pace,” said Mahaffey on how he felt of his finish. “After Mile 2, in the woods, it’s more downhill, and I tried to push through that and get to a spot where I could finish top-five and try to PR.
“I think I could have had a different strategy during the race and got up to the top-four, top-three, but I’m still happy with a top-five finish.”
The final runner for the Eagles that scored was junior Nick Shamhart, who finished ninth at 16:55.48.
Altogether, Newton had five runners finish in the top-10, a recipe for success and something that the team didn’t do in its last trip to this course. The Eagles competed in the Robinson Invite on Sept. 30, where they won the event with 45 points and only two runners in the top-10.
“We were familiar with this course. That wasn’t a big concern, but we knew a couple of things about this course,” said Tarr on his thoughts of running the course for a second time this year. “There are some fast spots, and there are some hills that are challenging. That was the mental mindset; push where we needed to push. The guys rose to the challenge; it’s regional time, it’s the postseason.
“Everyone was going to go hard today, so you just got to battle and not let any of the challenges, there are ups and downs throughout the race, but they battled through it. Mentally, I think they were in a pretty good place.”
According to Athletic.net, Newton’s score was the best out of all teams qualifying for the Decatur (St. Teresa) Class 1A Sectionals.
The meet is at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur Saturday, with the top five teams from each sectional advancing to the state meet.
Yet, even with the Eagles having substantial momentum on its side, Tarr only wants them to focus on the current.
“One race at a time,” Tarr said. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m not going to jinx it and say that we have a shot at this place or that place. My job is to manage them and keep them motivated and let the results take care of themselves. So, we’re excited to be here.”
