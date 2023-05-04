EFFINGHAM — Postseason times and dates for Class 1A and 2A baseball and softball teams are out.
Below is where each local baseball and softball team is heading.
BASEBALL
Class 1A - Brownstown and Neoga Regional
The St. Anthony Bulldogs earned one of two No. 1 seeds in the Altamont Sectional.
St. Anthony will open its postseason run against No. 7 seed Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City or No. 10 seed Ramsey/Herrick (Mid-America Preparatory) on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Brownstown High School. The Bobcats and Rams play each other on May 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Beecher City High School.
The winner of that semifinal will then advance to the regional championship game on May 20 against either No. 4 seed Altamont or No. 5 seed Brownstown/St. Elmo, who play each other on May 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Brownstown High School. The regional championship game is set for 10 a.m. at the same venue.
As for the bottom half of the St. Anthony bracket, Neoga earned the No. 3 seed and will play either No. 5 seed Cumberland or No. 11 seed Martinsville on May 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Neoga High School. The Pirates and Bluestreaks play on May 15 at 4:30 p.m. in Toledo.
The winner of that semifinal will then advance to the regional championship game on May 20 at 11 a.m. at Neoga against either No. 2 seed Bethany (Okaw Valley) or the winner of No. 7 seed Casey-Westfield and No. 8 seed Moweaqua (Central A&M), who play each other on May 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Casey-Westfield.
The Brownstown and Neoga Regional winners will then play each other on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Altamont High School.
Class 1A - Tuscola and Farina (South Central) Regional
The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets earned the other top seed in the Altamont Sectional.
WSS will open its postseason run against either No. 9 seed Kansas/Hume (Shiloh)/Oakland or No. 10 seed Tuscola on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Ervin Park.
The winner of that semifinal will then advance to the regional championship game on May 20 against either No. 4 seed Arcola or No. 6 seed Macon (Meridian), who play each other on May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Ervin Park. The regional championship game is set for 11 a.m. at the same venue.
As for the bottom half of the WSS bracket, North Clay earned the No. 2 seed and will play either No. 8 seed Dieterich or No. 9 seed Cisne on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Lions Field in Kinmundy. The Maroons and Runnin' Lions play on May 15 at 4:30 p.m. in Dieterich.
The winner of that semifinal will then advance to the regional championship game on May 20 at 11 a.m. at Lions Field in Kinumundy against either No. 3 seed South Central or No. 6 seed Bridgeport (Red Hill), who play each other on May 17 at 7 p.m. at the same venue.
The Tuscola and South Central Regional winners will then play each other on May 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Altamont High School.
Class 2A - Greenville and Newton Regional
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes earned one of two No. 6 seeds in the Breese (Central) Sectional.
T-Town will open its postseason run against No. 9 seed Vandalia on May 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Teutopolis High School.
The winner of that game will then play No. 2 seed Flora on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Greenville.
The winner of that semifinal will then advance to the regional championship game on May 20 at 11 a.m., at the same venue, against either No. 3 seed Salem or No. 5 seed Greenville.
As for the bottom half of the bracket, Newton earned one of two No. 1 seeds and will play either No. 8 seed Marshall or No. 10 seed Robinson on May 18 at 4 p.m. at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.
The winner of that semifinal will then advance to the regional championship game on May 20 at 10 a.m. at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park against either No. 4 seed Lawrenceville or the winner of No. 7 seed Paris and No. 11 seed Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine, who play each other on May 15 at 4:30 p.m. in Paris.
The Newton Regional winner will then play the Columbia Regional winner on May 25 at 3 p.m. at Breese (Central) High School.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A - Casey-Westfield and Altamont Regional
The Altamont Lady Indians earned one of two No. 3 seeds in the South Central Sectional.
Altamont will open its postseason run against No. 5 seed Clay City/North Clay on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Gilbert Park.
The winner of that game will then play either No. 2 seed Albion (Edwards County) or No. 9 seed St. Elmo/Brownstown — who play on May 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Gilbert Park — on May 20 at 10 a.m. at the same venue for the regional championship.
As for the top half of the bracket, No. 4 seed Dieterich will play No. 5 seed Bethany (Okaw Valley) on May 16 at 6 p.m. at Casey-Westfield.
The winner of that game will then play either No. 1 seed Casey-Westfield or the winner of No. 6 seed Moweaqua (Central A&M) and No. 9 seed Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City — who play on May 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Central A&M — on May 19 at the same time and venue for the regional championship.
The winners of the Altamont and Casey-Westfield Regional will then play on May 24 at 4 p.m. in Kinmundy.
Class 1A - South Central and Hustonville Regional
The South Central Lady Cougars earned the other No. 1 seed in the South Central Sectional.
South Central will open its postseason run against either No. 7 seed Bluford (Webber) or No. 8 seed Cisne on May 16 at 4 p.m. in Kinmundy.
The winner of that game will advance to the regional championship against either No. 4 seed Grayville or No. 6 seed Wayne City on May 19 at 4 p.m. at the same venue.
As for the other half of the bracket, No. 2 seed Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg will play either No. 8 seed Hutsonville/Palestine or No. 10 seed Martinsville on May 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Hutsonville.
The winner of that game will then advance to the regional championship game against either No. 3 seed Cumberland or No. 7 seed Oblong on May 16 at 6 p.m.
The winners of the South Central and Hutsonville Regional will then play on May 23 at 4 p.m. in Kinmundy.
Class 2A - Teutopolis Regional
The St. Anthony Bulldogs earned one of two No. 1 seeds in the Tolono (Unity) Sectional.
St. Anthony will open its postseason run against either No. 8 seed Paris or No. 9 seed Pana on May 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Teutopolis Junior High School.
The winner of that semifinal will then advance to the regional championship against either No. 4 seed Westville or No. 7 seed Teutopolis on May 19 at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers and Lady Shoes play on May 17 at the same time and venue.
The winner of the Teutopolis Regional will then play the winner of the Bloomington (Central Catholic) Regional at Tolono (Unity) on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A - Flora Regional
The Newton Lady Eagles earned one of two No. 1 seeds in the Freeburg Sectional.
Newton will open its postseason run against either No. 7 seed Vandalia or No. 9 seed Lawrenceville on May 16 at 4 p.m. at Flora High School.
The winner of that semifinal will then advance to the regional championship against either No. 4 seed Flora or No. 6 seed Robinson on May 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the same venue.
The winner of the Flora Regional will then play the winner of the Roxana Regional on May 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Freeburg High School.
NOTE: Class 3A assignments will be announced next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.