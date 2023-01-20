As the sports world braces for another Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals matchup on Sunday afternoon, what took place two weeks ago was an event that all would much rather forget.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin had an injury that nearly resulted in his life on the football field. On national television.
That incident has since brought more awareness to everything that happened the moment of and leading up to Hamlin's still-ongoing road to recovery.
Locally, although there aren't any ties to Hamlin, many have thoughts, especially those on the field playing the game.
"Damar's injury was a complete shock," said Effingham senior football player Evan Waymoth. "That was a terrible moment for Damar's family and all of football. Football is a physical sport, but you must remember that an injury like this is rare."
Waymoth added that as a player, you never truly know that what occurred to Hamlin could happen to you, saying that he puts a lot of faith into the equipment he wears and the trainers there.
"We train all year long and work as hard as possible, so we're strong and healthy for game day," Waymoth said. "During the games, I get so caught up in the action that those worries never cross my mind. Besides that, we put a lot of faith in having the best equipment and trainers to take care of us."
Troy VanBlaricum has been the Effingham trainer for nearly 20 years.
He said he's always on the edge of his seat when he covers a game.
"You're always on the edge of your seat whenever you cover a game, whether a contact or non-contact game. We always prepare for the worst and hope for the best," VanBlaricum said. "It's everyone's worst nightmare when you have to respond to someone that's not breathing, is unconscious, and has no pulse.
"Every athletic trainer that covers any sport, no matter what venue it's at, has an 'Emergency Action Plan' that tells you where your facilities are located, so if you have to call 9-1-1, they know the address."
VanBlaricum continued by saying that he is Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED)-certified but has never utilized it.
For that, he is thankful but is also grateful that he is certified for both.
He believes that being certified for both is a tool that can come in handy for anyone.
"I'm CPR, AED-certified. Anybody can get CPR, AED-certified," VanBlaricum said. "You have to be re-certified every two years. There's a written-question portion of the exam that you have to take. You sit through a class, and it's 60-to-90 minutes long, and they go over a bunch of different scenarios and make sure you know all your chest compressions and breaths and when to use an AED. After you're able to pass the written portion of it; then you have to do a hands-on part. Anybody can sign up for those classes.
"You never know when you will be in a situation where somebody will need any life-saving measures. It's an excellent skill for anybody to understand how to perform."
Although VanBlaricum has never administered CPR or used an AED, the biggest challenge with becoming certified is understanding that he may have to use it at some point in some function.
"Nobody wants to have to do that, but knowing that you are trained in it, and you may have to jump into action at any time to be able to use it (is worrisome)," VanBlaricum said. "I've talked to some athletic trainers that have had to, and at the high school level, we're more fortunate that our athletes usually aren't the ones that have to have that performed to them."
