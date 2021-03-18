Area football teams are set to kickoff this week after a much-anticipated wait.
On Friday, the Effingham Flaming Hearts will head north to take on Mahomet-Seymour to take on the Bulldogs in an Apollo Conference contest.
It will surely be different than what the coaches and players are used to compared to playing in the fall, add on the fact that they've only been able to practice as a full group for less than a week.
"It's just weird," said Effingham head coach Brett Hefner. "The timing of it is weird, the feel of it's weird. We didn't have really everybody together until this week and then we've had a ton of rain and haven't been able to get outside and do as much work as we'd like to in a normal setting.
"The good thing is that we've got 21 seniors that have played a lot of football games for us and we'll rely on them a lot tomorrow night and hopefully we'll play well."
Every one of Effingham’s contests will be against conference opponents.
The Flaming Hearts do bring back some familiar faces from their state semifinal team a year ago that finished 11-2, including outstanding wide receiver Tristin Duncan.
Last season, Duncan put up astounding numbers; 70 receptions for 1,436 yards and 14 touchdowns. Against Mahomet-Seymour, Duncan lit up the Bulldogs for 107 yards on eight receptions.
Effingham also returns running back Chase Woomer. He rushed for 956 yards on 220 carries and 12 touchdowns and had four games in which he rushed for over 100 yards.
The Flaming Hearts will have to replace Nate Shackelford, who accounted for 45 total touchdowns last season and will turn to Nate Thompson as his successor.
"I thought early on we'd rely on our defense and our running game and not put as much on Nate as maybe we did previous quarterbacks," Hefner said. "Nate [Thompson] isn't the dual-threat guy [Shackelford] was. From that standpoint, we're going to look a little bit different.
"Nate has a strong arm and through the summer and through the fall, I really liked where he was at. He's got a good understanding of what we do. He's been in the offense for four years and I think he can make all the throws we need to make."
On the defensive side, they return sack leader Austin Herboth on the line, as well as Parker Wolfe to the secondary, where he had 11 interceptions last season.
Effingham enters the season at No. 5 in Class 4A according to the Illinois Coaches Poll.
The Cumberland Pirates were originally slated to host Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, but are now slated to hit the road and take on Maroa-Forsyth. Maroa-Forsyth is currently ranked at No. 1 in Class 2A.
The Pirates are coming off of a 6-4 season and 4-2 conference season in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
As for the Newton Eagles, they will host conference rival Red Hill Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
The Eagles are coming off a 6-5 season and 4-4 in the Little Illini Conference.
They were able to top Red Hill by an astounding margin when the teams met last year at Bridgeport, with Newton earning a 33-8 win. It was the most points they had scored in a game all season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.