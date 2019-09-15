The Teutopolis Lady Shoes earned second place in the Bronze Flight of the Crossroads Classic over the weekend.
They fell in a tough championship flight match to Libertyville 25-19, 25-17.
On Friday, they fell to Normal University High School 25-13, 25-13 and fell to Hermann as well 25-16, 25-16. But on Saturday they got two wins in a row, defeating Ursuline 16-25, 25-19, 15-13 and Massac County 25-21, 25-12.
For the weekend, Carly Michels had 34 kills, while Erica Michels had 33. Holly Heuerman had 29 digs. Carly Michels had 16 digs, as did Ciara Roepke.
Kelsey Deters had 58 assists.
We had a pretty rough start to the weekend. Both Normal U high and Hermann hammered us pretty good,” said Teutopolis head coach Tim Mills. “We actually played with both teams for a while but our serving and serve receive completely collapsed. And both of them had very good offenses and we couldn’t overcome our sloppy passing and so they beat us by a wide margin.
“Saturday began on the same trend as we dropped the first set to Ursuline. Our ball control didn’t allow us to get into our offense until late in that first set! The girls did a great job of pulling it together after that. We played solid defense and our offense began to click. We beat Ursuline and then Massac County and earned the right to play in the Bronze Championship match. Libertyville however ended our day with a loss.”
Effingham defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg for fifth place in the Bronze Flight, 25-21, 25-19.
For the Hearts, Alexis Chrappa finished with 34 kills for the tournament. Sam Urch had 29, Jacy Boatman had 21.
Olivia Martin had 37 digs, while Boatman had 31. Chrappa had 29 and Hayley Dively had 21 and a team-leading 70 assists. Boatman also had six aces.
The Hatchets earned a sixth place finish in the Bronze Flight after losing to the Lady Hearts.
Mackinzee Reynolds had eight kills, while Hannah Hayes had five. Lexi Domzalski had 10 assists.
Jessica Rauch had seven digs, while Anna Schlechte and Hannah Hayes each had four.
“We started this tournament playing against the winner of last year [Ozark] and the winner of this year, Plainfield North,” said Hatchets head coach Ronda Schlechte. “By Saturday morning, the girls started playing very well at times but still struggled with consistency.
“The Massac County game was a good battle, and the win against Ursaline was a good confidence booster. By the time we played Effingham, we struggled with putting the ball down.”
The Lady Shoes will take on the Lady Hearts at 7 p.m. Monday before they travel to take on the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Tuesday.
Plainfield North took home first place in the team’s first appearance at the Crossroads Classic, defeating Belleville Althoff.
Tournament director George Wenthe thought this year’s field was closer in talent than almost any other year.
“I thought that the collection of talent was more evenly matched than I can ever recall in this tournament,” Wenthe said.. “Usually I can pick out two or three teams and say ‘it’s going to be one of those that wins.’ This year, I didn’t come close.
“I knew Althoff would be one of the better teams, but Plainfield North was new. We knew they were good, but we didn’t know just how good. They obviously showed that they’re very good.”
