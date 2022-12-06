Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
Girls Basketball
→ Ramsey at Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (at Windsor), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
Girls Basketball
→ Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City at St. Anthony, 6 p.m.
→ Cumberland at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
→ Effingham at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
→ Martinsville at Dieterich, 6 p.m.
→ Neoga at Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 6 p.m.
→ Newton at Robinson, 6 p.m.
→ Ramsey at South Central, 6:15 p.m.
→ St. Joseph-Ogden at Teutopolis, 6 p.m.
→ Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg at Brownstown-St. Elmo, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
Boys Basketball
→ Altamont at South Central, 5 p.m.
→ Dieterich at Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 5 p.m.
→ Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham, 6 p.m.
→ Neoga at Sullivan, 6 p.m.
→ North Clay at Newton, 6 p.m.
→ Shelbyville at Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (at Stewardson-Strasburg), 5 p.m.
→ St. Elmo-Brownstown at St. Anthony, 5 p.m.
→ Teutopolis at Bloomington Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
→ Effingham at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
Boys Basketball
→ Mt. Vernon at Effingham, 4 p.m.
→ Neoga at Cumberland, 6 p.m.
→ Newton at Flora, 3 p.m.
Conrad Allen Tournament
→ North Clay v. Junction Gallatin County, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
→ Altamont v. Moweaqua Central A&M (at Lake Land College), 10 a.m.
→ Neoga at Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.
→ Newton at Flora, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Porta Invite
→ Cumberland-Newton - TBD
Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Boys Basketball
Conrad Allen Tournament
→ South Central v. Albion Edwards County, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
→ Decatur Lutheran at Cumberland, 6 p.m.
→ North Clay at Altamont, 6 p.m.
→ Salem at Newton, 6 p.m.
→ Teutopolis at St. Anthony, 6 p.m.
→ Woodlawn at South Central, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Boys Basketball
→ Carlyle at Altamont, 6 p.m.
→ Casey-Westfield at Neoga, 6 p.m.
→ Effingham at Teutopolis, 6:15 p.m.
→ St. Anthony at Newton, 6 p.m.
Conrad Allen Tournament
→ Grayville v. North Clay, 5:30 p.m.
→ Lovejoy v. South Central, 7 p.m.
St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
→ Game 2: (4) St. Elmo-Brownstown v. (5) Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
→ Casey-Westfield at Brownstown-St. Elmo, 6:15 p.m.
→ Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.
→ Vandalia at Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Boys Basketball
St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
→ Game 3: (2) Cumberland v. (7) Ramsey, 6:15 p.m.
→ Game 4: (3) Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg v. (6) Patoka-Odin, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
→ South Central at Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
Boys Basketball
→ Effingham at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Conrad Allen Tournament
→ Pool A (3) v. Pool D (3), 5:30 p.m.
→ Pool B (3) v. Pool C (3), 7 p.m.
→ Pool A (2) v. Pool D (2), 8:30 p.m.
St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
→ Game 5: G1 Loser v. G2 Loser, 6:15 p.m.
→ Game 6: G1 Winner v. G2 Winner, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
→ Altamont at Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 6:15 p.m.
→ Brownstown-St. Elmo at Neoga, 6 p.m.
→ Dieterich at Cumberland, 6:15 p.m.
→ Nokomis at Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (at Windsor), 6 p.m.
→ North Clay at Bridgeport Red Hill, 6:15 p.m.
→ St. Anthony at Effingham, 6 p.m.
→ Teutopolis at Newton, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
→ Cumberland-Newton at Vandalia, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Boys Basketball
→ Dieterich at St. Anthony, 5 p.m.
→ Neoga at Arcola, 6 p.m.
→ Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville at Altamont, 8 p.m.
→ Robinson at Newton, 6 p.m.
Conrad Allen Tournament
→ Pool B (2) v. Pool C (2), 5:30 p.m.
→ Pool A (1) v. Pool D (1), 7 p.m.
→ Pool B (1) v. Pool C (1), 8:30 p.m.
St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
→ Game 7: G3 Loser v. G4 Loser, 6:15 p.m.
→ Game 8: G3 Winner v. G4 Winner, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
→ Lincoln at Effingham, 5:30 p.m.
→ Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville at Altamont, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
Boys Basketball
→ Altamont at Breese Central, 7 p.m.
→ Effingham at Lincoln, 1 p.m.
→ Charleston at St. Anthony, 5 p.m.
→ Fairfield at Newton, 5 p.m.
Conrad Allen Tournament
→ 11th-Place Game, 11:30 a.m.
→ 9th-Place Game, 1 p.m.
→ 7th-Place Game, 2:30 p.m.
→ 5th-Place Game, 4 p.m.
→ 3rd-Place Game, 5:30 p.m.
→ Championship, 7 p.m.
Eureka Shootout
→ Teutopolis v. East Peoria, 3 p.m.
St. Elmo Holiday Tournament
→ Game 9: 7th-Place Game, 3 p.m.
→ Game 10: 5th-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.
→ Game 11: 3rd-Place Game: 6 p.m.
→ Game 12: Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
→ Newton at Neoga, 3:30 p.m.
→ Olney Richland County at Teutopolis, 1 p.m.
→ St. Anthony at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Skull and Crossbones
→ Cumberland-Newton - TBD
