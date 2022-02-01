Thursday, February 3, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Mattoon at Effingham, 6 p.m.
  • St. Elmo/Brownstown at Sandoval, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Altamont at Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 6 p.m.
  • Brownstown/St. Elmo at St. Anthony, 6 p.m.
  • Neoga at Dieterich, 6 p.m.
  • Nokomis at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.
  • South Central at Wayne City, 6:15 p.m.
  • Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at North Clay, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, February 4, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Christ Our Rock Lutheran at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.
  • Dieterich at North Clay, 5 p.m.
  • Newton at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.
  • Nokomis at Altamont, 6 p.m.
  • South Central at Ramsey, 6:15 p.m.
  • Teutopolis at St. Anthony, 6 p.m.
  • Tri-County at Cumberland at Waldrip Gymnasium, 7:30 p.m.
  • Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Mulberry Grove, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Bloomington Central Catholic v. Teutopolis at Parkland College, 6:30 p.m.
  • Lincoln at Effingham, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 5, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham, 1 p.m.
  • North Clay at Patoka, 6:15 p.m.
  • Robinson at Teutopolis at J.H. Griffin Gym, 5:30 p.m.

2022 Rich Herrin Classic

  • Herrin v. Olney, 10:30 a.m.
  • Harrisburg v. Greenville, 12 p.m.
  • Marion v. Waterloo, 1:30 p.m.
  • Nashville v. El-Paso/Gridley, 3 p.m.
  • Benton v. Newton, 4:30 p.m.
  • Pinckneyville v. Freeburg, 6 p.m.
  • Goreville v. NCOE, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • North Clay at Wayne City, 2 p.m.
  • Webber Township at South Central, 11 a.m.

Monday, February 7, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Altamont at Father McGivney, 6 p.m.
  • Argenta-Oreana at Cumberland at Waldrip Gymnasium, 6 p.m.
  • Brownstown/St. Elmo at Webber Township, 6 p.m.
  • Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Pana, 6 p.m.
  • Neoga at Teutopolis at J.H. Griffin Gym, 6 p.m.
  • OPH at Newton, 6:15 p.m.
  • St. Anthony at Tuscola, 6 p.m.
  • Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Shelbyville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Casey-Westfield at Teutopolis, 6:15 p.m.
  • Cumberland at St. Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.
  • Effingham at Charleston, 6 p.m.
  • Neoga at Altamont, 6 p.m.
  • North Clay at Richland County, 6:15 p.m.
  • Patoka/Odin at Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick, 6 p.m.
  • St. Anthony at South Central, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Newton at Casey-Westfield, 6:15 p.m.
  • Webber Township at Dieterich; TBA

