BOYS BASKETBALL
- Lincoln at Effingham, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Altamont at Neoga, 6 p.m.
- Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Brownstown/Saint Elmo, 6:15 p.m.
- Cumberland at Martinsville, 6 p.m.
- Dieterich at Robinson, 6:15 p.m.
- Newton at Pana, 6:15 p.m.
- North Clay at St. Anthony, 6 p.m.
- Ramsey at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Stewardson-Strasburg, 6 p.m.
- Teutopolis at Breese Mater Dei, 6:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick at Mulberry Grove, 6 p.m.
- Cumberland at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7:30 p.m.
- Flora at Altamont, 6:15 p.m.
- Neoga at North Clay, 5 p.m.
- Pana at Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor, 5 p.m.
- St. Elmo/Brownstown at Dieterich, 6:15 p.m.
- Teutopolis at Newton, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Charleston at Effingham, 6 p.m.
- Christ Our Rock Lutheran at South Central, 6:15 p.m.
- Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Sandoval, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Mattoon at Effingham, 6 p.m.
- St. Elmo/Brownstown at Sandoval, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Altamont at Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 6 p.m.
- Brownstown/Saint Elmo at Saint Anthony, 6 p.m.
- Cumberland at Arcola, 6 p.m.
- Neoga at Dieterich, 6 p.m.
- Newton at Casey-Westfield, 6:15 p.m.
- Nokomis at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.
- South Central at Wayne City, 6:15 p.m.
- Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at North Clay, 6:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Saint Elmo/Brownstown, 6:15 p.m.
- Dieterich at North Clay, 5 p.m.
- Newton at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.
- Nokomis at Altamont, 6 p.m.
- South Central at Ramsey, 6:15 p.m.
- Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor at Mulberry Grove, 5 p.m.
- Teutopolis at St. Anthony, 6 p.m.
- Tri-County at Cumberland at Waldrip Gymnasium, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Bloomington Central Catholic v. Teutopolis at Parkland College, 6:30 p.m.
- Lincoln at Effingham, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Mahomet-Seymour at Effingham, 1 p.m.
- North Clay at Patoka, 6:15 p.m.
- Robinson at Teutopolis at J.H. Griffin Gym, 5:30 p.m.
- South Central at Webber Township, 5 p.m.
Benton Shootout
- Newton; TBA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- North Clay at Wayne City, 2 p.m.
- Webber Township at South Central, 11 a.m.
