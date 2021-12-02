Friday, December 3, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

n Altamont vs. Vandalia, 6 p.m.

n Cumberland vs. Martinsville at Waldrip Gymnasium, 7:30 p.m.

n Newton vs. Paris, 6:15 p.m.

n North Clay vs. Casey-Westfield, 6:15 p.m.

n South Central vs. Patoka, 5 p.m.

n SEB vs. Neoga, 6 p.m.

n Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) vs. Dieterich, 5 p.m.

n St. Anthony vs. Sullivan, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

n BSE vs. Webber, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, December 4, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

n Neoga vs. Cumberland, 3 p.m.

n Teutopolis vs. Unity at J.H. Griffin Gym, 1 p.m.

n Tri-County vs. SEB, 1 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

n Neoga vs. Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.

n North Clay vs. Effingham, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cumberland Pirate Duals at Waldrip Gymnasium

*Cumberland, Effingham; 9 a.m.

Monday, December 6, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

n Fairfield vs. North Clay, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

n BSE vs. Martinsville, 6:15 p.m.

n CHBC vs. Shelbyville, 6 p.m.

n Dieterich vs. North Clay, 6:15 p.m.

n Edwards County vs. Newton, 6:15 p.m.

n Heritage vs. Cumberland, 6 p.m.

n Pana vs. Teutopolis, 6:15 p.m.

n South Central vs. Neoga, 6 p.m.

n St. Anthony vs. Altamont, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

n Arcola vs. Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor), 7:15 p.m.

n Cumberland vs. Casey-Westfield at Waldrip Gymnasium, 7:45 p.m.

n Dieterich vs. Neoga, 5 p.m.

n Mattoon vs. Effingham, 6 p.m.

n Newton vs. Altamont, 6:15 p.m.

n North Clay vs. SEB, 5 p.m.

n Paris vs. Teutopolis, 6:15 p.m.

n St. Anthony vs. Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City), 5 p.m.

n Vandalia vs. South Central, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

n Arcola vs. Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor), 6 p.m.

n Neoga vs. Tri-County, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

n Ramsey vs. Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor), 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 9, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

n CHBC vs. St. Anthony, 6 p.m.

n Cumberland vs. Blue Ridge at Waldrip Gymnasium, 6 p.m.

n Effingham vs. Mattooon, 6 p.m.

n Martinsville vs. Dieterich, 6 p.m.

n Neoga vs. Palestine, 6 p.m.

n Newton vs. Robinson, 6:15 p.m.

n Ramsey vs. South Central, 6:15 p.m.

n Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) vs. BSE at Windsor, 6 p.m.

n St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.

