Friday, December 3, 2021
BOYS BASKETBALL
n Altamont vs. Vandalia, 6 p.m.
n Cumberland vs. Martinsville at Waldrip Gymnasium, 7:30 p.m.
n Newton vs. Paris, 6:15 p.m.
n North Clay vs. Casey-Westfield, 6:15 p.m.
n South Central vs. Patoka, 5 p.m.
n SEB vs. Neoga, 6 p.m.
n Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) vs. Dieterich, 5 p.m.
n St. Anthony vs. Sullivan, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
n BSE vs. Webber, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, December 4, 2021
BOYS BASKETBALL
n Neoga vs. Cumberland, 3 p.m.
n Teutopolis vs. Unity at J.H. Griffin Gym, 1 p.m.
n Tri-County vs. SEB, 1 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
n Neoga vs. Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.
n North Clay vs. Effingham, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cumberland Pirate Duals at Waldrip Gymnasium
*Cumberland, Effingham; 9 a.m.
Monday, December 6, 2021
BOYS BASKETBALL
n Fairfield vs. North Clay, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
n BSE vs. Martinsville, 6:15 p.m.
n CHBC vs. Shelbyville, 6 p.m.
n Dieterich vs. North Clay, 6:15 p.m.
n Edwards County vs. Newton, 6:15 p.m.
n Heritage vs. Cumberland, 6 p.m.
n Pana vs. Teutopolis, 6:15 p.m.
n South Central vs. Neoga, 6 p.m.
n St. Anthony vs. Altamont, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
BOYS BASKETBALL
n Arcola vs. Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor), 7:15 p.m.
n Cumberland vs. Casey-Westfield at Waldrip Gymnasium, 7:45 p.m.
n Dieterich vs. Neoga, 5 p.m.
n Mattoon vs. Effingham, 6 p.m.
n Newton vs. Altamont, 6:15 p.m.
n North Clay vs. SEB, 5 p.m.
n Paris vs. Teutopolis, 6:15 p.m.
n St. Anthony vs. Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City), 5 p.m.
n Vandalia vs. South Central, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
n Arcola vs. Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor), 6 p.m.
n Neoga vs. Tri-County, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
GIRLS BASKETBALL
n Ramsey vs. Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor), 6 p.m.
Thursday, December 9, 2021
GIRLS BASKETBALL
n CHBC vs. St. Anthony, 6 p.m.
n Cumberland vs. Blue Ridge at Waldrip Gymnasium, 6 p.m.
n Effingham vs. Mattooon, 6 p.m.
n Martinsville vs. Dieterich, 6 p.m.
n Neoga vs. Palestine, 6 p.m.
n Newton vs. Robinson, 6:15 p.m.
n Ramsey vs. South Central, 6:15 p.m.
n Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) vs. BSE at Windsor, 6 p.m.
n St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.