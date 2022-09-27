Wednesday, Sept. 28
Golf (B)
Class 1A Robinson Regional
**Altamont, St. Anthony, North Clay, Newton, Teutopolis — 9 a.m.
Class 2A Charleston Regional
**Effingham — TBA
Thursday, Sept. 29
Baseball (Fall)
-- Dieterich at Woodlawn — 4:30 p.m.
-- Neoga at Cowden-Herrick Beecher City — 4:30 p.m.
-- North Clay at Christ Our Rock Lutheran — 4:30 p.m.
-- South Central at Odin — 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country (B-G)
Robinson Invitational
**Altamont, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, Cumberland, Dieterich, Effingham, Neoga, Newton, North Clay, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 4:30 p.m.
Golf (G)
Class 1A Charleston Regional
**Altamont, Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — TBA
Soccer
-- Effingham at Mt. Zion — 4:30 p.m.
Tennis (G)
-- Effingham at Casey-Westfield — 4:15 p.m.
-- Newton at Mt. Carmel — 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball (JV-V)
-- Altamont at Dieterich — 5:15 p.m.
-- Cowden-Herrick Beecher City at Neoga — 6 p.m.
-- Cumberland at Villa Grove — 6 p.m. (F/S at 5 p.m.)
-- Effingham at Taylorville — 6 p.m.
-- Newton at Robinson — 5:15 p.m.
-- St. Anthony at Teutopolis — 6 p.m.
-- Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at North Clay — 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Baseball (Fall)
National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament
**Altamont, Brownstown St. Elmo, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, Dieterich, Neoga, North Clay, South Central, St. Anthony, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — 4 p.m.
Football - Week 6
-- Mt. Zion at Effingham — 7 p.m.
-- Newton at Mt. Carmel — 7 p.m.
-- Villa Grove at Cumberland — 7 p.m.
Soccer
-- Centralia at Altamont — 4:15 p.m.
Mattoon Boys Soccer Tournament
**Newton — TBD
Tennis (G)
Apollo Conference Girls Tennis Tournament
**Effingham — 1 p.m.
Bloomington Purple/Gold Invitational
**St. Anthony — 3 p.m.
Volleyball
-- North Clay at St. Elmo Brownstown — 6:15 p.m.
-- Teutopolis at Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — 5 p.m.
-- Webber at South Central — 6:15 p.m.
Riverton High School Tournament
**Altamont — TBD
Saturday, Oct. 1
Baseball (Fall)
-- Altamont at Woodlawn — 10 a.m.
-- Cobden at North Clay — TBD
Cross Country (B-G)
Lincoln Prairie Conference Cross Country Meet
**Cumberland, Neoga — 9:15 a.m.
Peoria High XC Invitational
**St. Anthony — 9 a.m.
Soccer
-- Mater Dei at Teutopolis — 10 a.m.
Mattoon Boys Soccer Tournament
**Newton — TBD
Tennis (G)
Apollo Conference Girls Tennis Tournament
**Effingham — 9 a.m.
Bloomington Purple/Gold Invitational
**St. Anthony — 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Riverton High School Tournament
**Altamont — TBD
