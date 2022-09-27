Wednesday, Sept. 28

Golf (B)

Class 1A Robinson Regional

**Altamont, St. Anthony, North Clay, Newton, Teutopolis — 9 a.m.

Class 2A Charleston Regional

**Effingham — TBA

Thursday, Sept. 29

Baseball (Fall)

-- Dieterich at Woodlawn — 4:30 p.m.

-- Neoga at Cowden-Herrick Beecher City — 4:30 p.m.

-- North Clay at Christ Our Rock Lutheran — 4:30 p.m.

-- South Central at Odin — 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country (B-G)

Robinson Invitational

**Altamont, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, Cumberland, Dieterich, Effingham, Neoga, Newton, North Clay, St. Anthony, Teutopolis — 4:30 p.m.

Golf (G)

Class 1A Charleston Regional

**Altamont, Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — TBA

Soccer

-- Effingham at Mt. Zion — 4:30 p.m.

Tennis (G)

-- Effingham at Casey-Westfield — 4:15 p.m.

-- Newton at Mt. Carmel — 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball (JV-V)

-- Altamont at Dieterich — 5:15 p.m.

-- Cowden-Herrick Beecher City at Neoga — 6 p.m.

-- Cumberland at Villa Grove — 6 p.m. (F/S at 5 p.m.)

-- Effingham at Taylorville — 6 p.m.

-- Newton at Robinson — 5:15 p.m.

-- St. Anthony at Teutopolis — 6 p.m.

-- Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg at North Clay — 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Baseball (Fall)

National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament

**Altamont, Brownstown St. Elmo, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, Dieterich, Neoga, North Clay, South Central, St. Anthony, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — 4 p.m.

Football - Week 6

-- Mt. Zion at Effingham — 7 p.m.

-- Newton at Mt. Carmel — 7 p.m.

-- Villa Grove at Cumberland — 7 p.m.

Soccer

-- Centralia at Altamont — 4:15 p.m.

Mattoon Boys Soccer Tournament

**Newton — TBD

Tennis (G)

Apollo Conference Girls Tennis Tournament

**Effingham — 1 p.m.

Bloomington Purple/Gold Invitational

**St. Anthony — 3 p.m.

Volleyball

-- North Clay at St. Elmo Brownstown — 6:15 p.m.

-- Teutopolis at Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg — 5 p.m.

-- Webber at South Central — 6:15 p.m.

Riverton High School Tournament

**Altamont — TBD

Saturday, Oct. 1

Baseball (Fall)

-- Altamont at Woodlawn — 10 a.m.

-- Cobden at North Clay — TBD

Cross Country (B-G)

Lincoln Prairie Conference Cross Country Meet

**Cumberland, Neoga — 9:15 a.m.

Peoria High XC Invitational

**St. Anthony — 9 a.m.

Soccer

-- Mater Dei at Teutopolis — 10 a.m.

Mattoon Boys Soccer Tournament

**Newton — TBD

Tennis (G)

Apollo Conference Girls Tennis Tournament

**Effingham — 9 a.m.

Bloomington Purple/Gold Invitational

**St. Anthony — 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Riverton High School Tournament

**Altamont — TBD

